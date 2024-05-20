CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sarah Taylor: Top 10 quotes by the former England star

Believe in Yourself, Always

"You have to be confident in what you do, and believe in what you do, otherwise you shouldn’t be doing it."

Cricketer First, Gender Second

"I just like to be known as a cricketer. I’m a cricketer that happens to be a girl."

Self-Acceptance: Key to Success

"I’ve got to be happy with who I am, otherwise it’s going to be a very tough career."

Embrace Emotions for Better Performance"

"I’m a better cricketer when I’m not afraid to show my emotions."

Strength in Mind: Essential for Female Cricketers

"You’ve got to be pretty mentally strong to be a female cricketer."

Pioneering Women's Cricket on TV

"People are still getting used to seeing females on TV playing cricket, and you don’t want to mess up for the cause."

Recognition

"I think it’s about time females playing cricket got the recognition they deserve."

Hard Work Beats Talent

"I’m the first to admit that I’m not the most talented cricketer out there. But I will be the hardest-working."

Vulnerability as a Strength

"I’m not scared to have weaknesses and show them."

Confidence Without Arrogance

"I believe I can be the best in the world, and I think that’s something I can say without being arrogant."

