Happy Birthday Sarah Taylor: Top 10 quotes by the former England star

CRICKET
"You have to be confident in what you do, and believe in what you do, otherwise you shouldn’t be doing it."
"I just like to be known as a cricketer. I’m a cricketer that happens to be a girl."
"I’ve got to be happy with who I am, otherwise it’s going to be a very tough career."
"I’m a better cricketer when I’m not afraid to show my emotions."
"You’ve got to be pretty mentally strong to be a female cricketer."
"People are still getting used to seeing females on TV playing cricket, and you don’t want to mess up for the cause."
"I think it’s about time females playing cricket got the recognition they deserve."
"I’m the first to admit that I’m not the most talented cricketer out there. But I will be the hardest-working."
"I’m not scared to have weaknesses and show them."
"I believe I can be the best in the world, and I think that’s something I can say without being arrogant."