Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH)

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's newly appointed head coach, has joined the 'Men in Green' in Leeds as they prepare for their four-match T20I series against England. Team manager Wahab Riaz, captain Babar Azam, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood welcomed Kirsten and presented him with a team jersey. Kirsten joined the squad after completing his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans, who finished their campaign in eighth place.

The former South Africa cricketer, announced as Pakistan's limited-overs head coach last month, brings a wealth of experience to the team. During his playing career from 1993 to 2004, Kirsten made 101 Test and 185 ODI appearances for the Proteas, scoring 14,087 runs and 34 centuries. He averaged 45.3 in Tests and 41.0 in ODIs, with 21 of his centuries coming in the Test format.

Kirsten's coaching career is notable, having served as the head coach of India's national team from 2008 to 2011. Under his guidance, India won the 2011 World Cup and achieved the number-one ranking in the ICC Test rankings.

Kirsten aims to inspire the Pakistan team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup. The upcoming series against England will be a crucial part of their preparations. The T20I series will begin on May 22 in Headingley Carnegie and conclude on May 30 in London.

Pakistan, the only team yet to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup in June, is placed in Group A alongside USA, India, Canada, and Ireland. They will begin their campaign against the USA on June 6 and face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan squad for the England series:

Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

