Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH)

    Newly appointed head coach Gary Kirsten has joined the Pakistan cricket team in Leeds ahead of their four-match T20I series against England. Kirsten, welcomed by team manager Wahab Riaz, captain Babar Azam, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, received his team jersey as he linked up with the squad after concluding his stint with the IPL's Gujarat Titans.

    cricket Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's newly appointed head coach, has joined the 'Men in Green' in Leeds as they prepare for their four-match T20I series against England. Team manager Wahab Riaz, captain Babar Azam, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood welcomed Kirsten and presented him with a team jersey. Kirsten joined the squad after completing his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans, who finished their campaign in eighth place.

    The former South Africa cricketer, announced as Pakistan's limited-overs head coach last month, brings a wealth of experience to the team. During his playing career from 1993 to 2004, Kirsten made 101 Test and 185 ODI appearances for the Proteas, scoring 14,087 runs and 34 centuries. He averaged 45.3 in Tests and 41.0 in ODIs, with 21 of his centuries coming in the Test format.

    Kirsten's coaching career is notable, having served as the head coach of India's national team from 2008 to 2011. Under his guidance, India won the 2011 World Cup and achieved the number-one ranking in the ICC Test rankings.

    Kirsten aims to inspire the Pakistan team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup. The upcoming series against England will be a crucial part of their preparations. The T20I series will begin on May 22 in Headingley Carnegie and conclude on May 30 in London.

    Pakistan, the only team yet to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup in June, is placed in Group A alongside USA, India, Canada, and Ireland. They will begin their campaign against the USA on June 6 and face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    Pakistan squad for the England series:

    Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

    Also Read: Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa osf

    Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach' osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach'

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Son Arjun cast their votes in Lok Sabha elections (WATCH) osf

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, son Arjun cast their vote in Mumbai (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK Official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans osf

    MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans

    Recent Stories

    Significance of keeping peacock feather at home anr

    Significance of keeping peacock feather at home

    WATCH Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan families click outside voting booth in Mumbai RBA

    WATCH: Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan's families click outside voting booth in Mumbai

    cricket Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa osf

    Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations AJR

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations

    BREAKING India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President, FM killed in chopper crash snt

    India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, FM killed in chopper crash

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon