Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PV Sindhu aims to end trophy drought at Malaysia Masters ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

    PV Sindhu returns to international badminton, eyeing confidence-boosting wins at the Malaysia Masters as part of her preparation for the Paris Olympics.

    Badminton PV Sindhu aims to end trophy drought at Malaysia Masters ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    PV Sindhu returns from a break to seek confidence-boosting wins ahead of the Paris Olympics, leading India's charge in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament starting on Tuesday. The former world champion from Hyderabad skipped the Uber Cup and Thailand Open and will now focus on going deep in the women's singles draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event. Sindhu, 28, has struggled to find top form since recovering from a knee injury sustained in October last year.

    A silver and bronze medalist at the Olympics, Sindhu's return has been challenging with several narrow losses. She has managed only two quarterfinal finishes in six competitive appearances so far.

    Her last title came at the 2022 Singapore Open, although she came close to winning the Spain Masters last year, reaching the finals in Madrid.

    Sindhu, who also suffered a stress fracture on her left ankle en route to winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will start her campaign this week against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.

    Notable players like An Se Young, Chen Yu Fei, Akane Yamaguchi, and Carolina Marin are absent this week, giving Sindhu an opportunity to test her preparations against the next generation of players who have recently troubled her.

    Under the mentorship of Prakash Padukone, Sindhu has shown glimpses of her formidable game but has struggled with consistency in her shot selection.

    Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod will also aim to produce good results after gaining significant experience on the circuit.

    Chaliha has recently played competitive matches against Han Yue and Aya Ohori, pushing both to three games.

    In men's singles, Kiran George is the sole Indian participant and will face Japan's Takuma Obayashi in his opening match.

    Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have chosen to skip this tournament, providing an opportunity for Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K to showcase their skills in men's doubles.

    In mixed doubles, the husband-wife duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, along with Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, will carry India's hopes forward.

    Also Read: World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 8:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Former Tennis star Camila Giorgi accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent: Report osf

    Former Tennis star Camila Giorgi accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent: Report

    sports World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold osf

    World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold

    cricket IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation osf

    IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation

    cricket Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH) osf

    Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH)

    cricket Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa osf

    Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 57% voter turnout in Phase 5 till 7 pm, check state-wise details here AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 57% voter turnout in Phase 5 till 7 pm, check state-wise details here

    Tennis Former Tennis star Camila Giorgi accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent: Report osf

    Former Tennis star Camila Giorgi accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent: Report

    Football Happy Birthday Mario Mandzukic: Top 11 moments the Croatian legend osf

    Happy Birthday Mario Mandzukic: Top 11 moments of the Croatian legend

    iran president Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data & man seen near chopper crash site snt

    Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data, man near chopper crash site & more

    sports World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold osf

    World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon