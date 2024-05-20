Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    Brandon King has been named interim captain of the West Indies for their upcoming T20I series against South Africa, as several key players remain engaged in the IPL. The series, set to take place at Sabina Park, Jamaica, will see the West Indies integrating players returning from the IPL as they build momentum for the World Cup.

    First Published May 20, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    Brandon King has been named the interim captain of the West Indies for their upcoming three-match T20I series at home against South Africa. King's appointment follows Rovman Powell's unavailability for the series, as Powell, along with several other players, are still participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Powell and Shimron Hetmyer are part of the Rajasthan Royals, while Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford are with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Additionally, Alzarri Joseph will be unavailable due to Royal Challengers Bangalore's qualification for the playoffs.

    In addition to these five players, Cricket West Indies has also rested Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran, even though they won't be playing in the IPL playoffs. Shamar Joseph, who played only one game for the Lucknow Super Giants, has been included in the squad and is set to make his T20I debut, having already been selected for the World Cup. CWI has also confirmed that Joseph and Rutherford will be added to the squad if RCB and KKR do not reach the final.

    "We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua," said White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy. "Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup."

    Roston Chase has been named as King's deputy for this series. Chase recently led West Indies A in Nepal in King's absence. The three matches will be held at Sabina Park in Jamaica on May 23, 25, and 26.

    Squad: Brandon King (C), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
