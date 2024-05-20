Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach'

    Phil Simmons, former West Indies coach, has joined Papua New Guinea as a 'specialist coach' ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Recruited for his extensive experience with local conditions, Simmons will support head coach Tatenda Taibu as PNG prepares for the tournament starting in June.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach'
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Phil Simmons, who led West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup title, has joined Papua New Guinea (PNG) as a 'specialist coach' in preparation for the 2024 edition of the tournament in June. Cricket PNG announced in a press release that Simmons was recruited due to his extensive experience with local conditions.

    Simmons' tenure as West Indies coach ended after their group-stage exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Since then, he has worked extensively in franchise cricket, coaching teams like Trinbago Knight Riders, LA Knight Riders, and Karachi Kings. In PNG, Simmons will support head coach Tatenda Taibu, the former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper.

    "My role here is as a consultant coach, sharing my experience not just from playing in World Cups but also from playing in the Caribbean. We need to ensure we do things right in the Caribbean, especially at the venues where we will play," Simmons stated.

    With over 14 years as an international player and 18 years as an international coach, Simmons brings a wealth of experience. "It's always brilliant to come home, especially to any part of the West Indies. I'm looking forward to getting back to Trinidad," he added.

    PNG arrived in St. Kitts after a four-day journey from Port Moresby. They are set to train and play various unofficial warm-up matches before facing Oman and Namibia in official warm-up fixtures in Trinidad and Tobago next week. PNG is in Group C of the World Cup and will play co-hosts West Indies in their opening match in Guyana on June 2. They will then face Uganda in Guyana on June 6, Afghanistan in Trinidad on June 14, and New Zealand on June 17.

    Simmons praised PNG's energy and preparation: "Their energy is unbelievable. Their warm-up alone got me tired. The team looks well-settled, and I like the atmosphere." Assad Vala will lead PNG, which will be playing in their second T20 World Cup after a winless campaign in 2021.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves

