Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

David Warner achieved a historic milestone in cricket by scoring his fifth ODI World Cup century during the Australia vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru. To make the occasion even more iconic, he celebrated his century in his famous 'Pushpa' style.

During the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Australian cricketer David Warner made a remarkable achievement by securing his fifth ODI World Cup century in the thrilling Australia vs Pakistan clash. This accomplishment reaffirms his status as one of the world's top cricketers. What truly distinguished his 21st ODI century was Warner's distinctive and iconic celebration. He chose the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the stage to mark his century in his trademark 'Pushpa' style, a tribute to the famous South Indian actor Allu Arjun.

The Australian explosive batter eventually got out to Haris Rauf for 163 off 124 balls after a partnership with Mitchell Marsh led to the duo becoming the fourth opening pair to notch centuries in a World Cup match. First, Warner got to the three-figure mar with a nudge for a single and then, Marsh, who scored 121 off 108 balls, reached his hundred to celebrate his 32nd birthday in the best possible manner.

Warner's fondness for Allu Arjun and the 'Pushpa' dance step is no secret, having previously displayed it during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His entertaining performances, including the 'Srivalli' dance step and Pushpa's 'Jhukega nahi' step, resonated with the crowd, cementing his fanbase in India.

This admiration for Allu Arjun goes beyond the boundaries of cricket, with Warner even sending his best wishes to the Telugu actor when he received the National Award for Best Actor. With this remarkable achievement, the Australian cricketer has now scored his fourth consecutive ODI ton against Pakistan and the joint most by any player against a side in the format, equalling Virat Kohli.

Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration took internet was storm, with several cricket fans enjoying the Australian batter's spirit. Here's a look at some of the reactions: