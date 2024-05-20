Emma Raducanu withdraws from Roland Garros to focus on 'grass and hard-court' tournaments
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Roland Garros to concentrate on preparing for the upcoming grass and hard-court season, after starting her clay-court swing positively earlier this year.
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Roland Garros to concentrate on upcoming grass and hard-court seasons, despite initially being entered in the qualifying draw starting today in Paris. The former US Open champion, currently ranked No. 212, didn't qualify directly for the main draw, starting on Sunday, due to her special ranking of No. 103.
In a statement, Raducanu said, "It's important for me to keep building a solid foundation. I will use this time to focus on my fitness and prepare for the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to stay fit for the rest of the year."
Raducanu began her clay-court swing positively, winning both rubbers in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April and reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart. However, she hasn't played since losing in the first round in Madrid to Maria Lourdes Carle, after which she described feeling "mentally and physically exhausted."
Former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani is the top seed in the qualifying draw and will face Ann Li in the first round.
