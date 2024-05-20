Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 57% voter turnout in Phase 5 till 7 pm, check state-wise details here

The states and union territories that participated in this phase included Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Bihar (5 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), and Ladakh (1 seat).

Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 took place on Monday, May 20, across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and six other states/union territories. In this phase, voters in a total of 49 constituencies cast their ballots to decide the fates of 695 candidates. According to the ECI, 57.47% voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of elections.

The states and union territories that participated in this phase included Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Bihar (5 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), and Ladakh (1 seat).

By 5 PM, the voter turnout was recorded at 57%.

Several top Bollywood actors were spotted at polling stations, exercising their right to vote for better governance.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: State-wise voter turnout

Bihar - 52.60%

Jammu and Kashmir - 54.67%

Jharkhand - 63.00%

Ladakh - 67.15%

Maharashtra - 49.01%

Odisha - 60.72%

Uttar Pradesh - 57.79%

West Bengal - 73.00%

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates

Several high-profile leaders contested in this phase. Some of the notable candidates include:

Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs. Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)

Amethi: Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress) vs. Smriti Irani (BJP)

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs. Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) vs. Bhushan Patil (Congress)

Mumbai North Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) vs. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs. Ram Bhagat Mishra (SP)

Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (LJP) vs. Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)

Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) vs. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)

Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (NC) vs. Sajad Lone (Peoples Conference) and Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP)

