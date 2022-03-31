Who will win IPL 2022? Matthew Hayden makes early prediction

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, having won five times while CSK are second best -- having won the trophy three times.

It's just week one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, and predictions about who can lift the coveted trophy at the end have started trickling in. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history, having bagged the trophy five times. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the title thrice, all under the leadership of MS Dhoni, including the last edition.

Ahead of the 15th edition of IPL, the Chennai-based franchise had a change of guard in their captaincy, with 'Thala' Dhoni handing over the reign to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

However, despite this change in leadership and although CSK began their IPL 2022 campaign with a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, legendary Australian Matthew Hayden believes that the Yellow Brigade will make a comeback in the tournament and will go on to win their fourth title.

This prediction from the veteran left-handed batter came just hours before CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai on Thursday.

"CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game, but there's a lot of experience in the side, and I am sure they'll come back stronger in the next game," Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Against the KL Rahul-led side, Chennai is likely to see the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who missed the opening game after a delayed arrival due to visa-related issues. The legendary Australian was quick to add that Ali's return to the CSK fold would be a huge morale booster for Jadeja's side.

"They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener, and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off, and that makes them a dangerous side," added Hayden, who had played three seasons for CSK under Dhoni's leadership.

Both CSK and LSG suffered a loss in their respective opening games in this edition of IPL. Although it is still very early days in the two-month-long T20 league, both teams will look to put the horrors of their openers behind them and make a comeback in the tournament.