IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, the league announced in a press release on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will sit out Sunday's pivotal clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he faces a one-match suspension for his team's slow over-rate, marking the third such instance this IPL 2024 season.

Additionally, Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for a breach of the Code of Conduct during DC's recent victory over Rajasthan Royals on May 7. The delay occurred as DC found themselves 10 minutes behind schedule at the beginning of the final over in that encounter.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an IPL statement read.

Earlier in the season, the Capitals had been found culpable of maintaining slow over rates in matches against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 lakh and suspended for one match," the statement added.

All other DC players were also penalised. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

DC lodged an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee, which was subsequently referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for further review. Following a virtual hearing, the Ombudsman affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement added.

On Sunday, fifth-placed DC and seventh-placed RCB collide in Bengaluru, both fiercely striving to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

