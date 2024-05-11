Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

    Rishabh Pant, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, the league announced in a press release on Saturday. 

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will sit out Sunday's pivotal clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he faces a one-match suspension for his team's slow over-rate, marking the third such instance this IPL 2024 season.

    Additionally, Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for a breach of the Code of Conduct during DC's recent victory over Rajasthan Royals on May 7. The delay occurred as DC found themselves 10 minutes behind schedule at the beginning of the final over in that encounter.

    "Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an IPL statement read.

     

    Earlier in the season, the Capitals had been found culpable of maintaining slow over rates in matches against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

    "As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 lakh and suspended for one match," the statement added.

    All other DC players were also penalised. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

    Also read: IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    DC lodged an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee, which was subsequently referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for further review. Following a virtual hearing, the Ombudsman affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding.

    "As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement added.

    On Sunday, fifth-placed DC and seventh-placed RCB collide in Bengaluru, both fiercely striving to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK snt

    IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Chennai Super Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

    Lifestyle Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO

    cricket IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill's fiery celebration after scoring century against CSK goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill's fiery celebration after scoring century against CSK goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst draws criticism, Fans urge him to emulate SRK's leadership osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst draws criticism, Fans urge him to emulate SRK's leadership

    Recent Stories

    Came to see who is killing India's democracy Congress' Rahul Gandhi recalls 55-hour ED questioning (WATCH) snt

    'Came to see who is killing India's democracy': Congress' Rahul Gandhi recalls 55-hour ED questioning (WATCH)

    Modi lost another battle After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Arvind Kejriwal's release snt

    'Modi lost another battle': After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Kejriwal's jail release

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure snt

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas snt

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon