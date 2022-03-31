Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK's Bravo eyes Malinga's long-standing record in clash against LSG

    The first bowler to take 150 wickets in the tournament, Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga finished his career with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against debutant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will hope to return to the winning ways, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will hope to breach Lasith Malinga's long-standing IPL record when they face the KL Rahul-led side.

    With 170 wickets, Bravo is the T20 league's joint-highest wicket-taker. The veteran T20 all-rounder needs just one more scalp to become IPL's highest wicket-taker. Bravo equalled the veteran Sri Lankan bowler's record with a three-for against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Bravo, who has been part of 13 out of 14 IPL seasons, started his career with Mumbai Indians, where he picked up 26 wickets between 2008 and 2010. In 2011, the veteran all-rounder joined the then MS Dhoni-led side. He is the Yellow Army's highest wicket-taker with 127 scalps. In 2016, Bravo played under Suresh Raina at Gujarat Lions and was ruled out of IPL 2017. The West Indian took 17 wickets in his 15-match stint with Gujarat. The 38-year-old will now be geared up to end Malinga's domination in the T20 league soon.

    The first bowler to take 150 wickets in the tournament, Malinga finished his career with 170 scalps in 122 matches. The veteran pacer featured in nine IPL seasons - all for Mumbai Indians - and left an indelible mark on the T20 league.

    Also read: IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match Prediction: Lucknow aims to pile misery on unsettled Chennai

    Going into today's IPL clash, Chennai has all their players available for selection, including Moeen Ali, who has completed his isolation period. The England player had a delayed arrival in India and was serving the three-day isolation period when CSK squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener.

    On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will continue to miss the services of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis. Holder and Mayers are serving the isolation period while Stoinis will arrive in India after the end of the white-ball series against Pakistan.

