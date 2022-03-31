IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match Prediction: Lucknow aims to pile misery on unsettled Chennai

Match 7 of the IPL 2022 will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings. While CSK looks unsettled, LSG will be hoping to make it count and register its maiden win of the tournament.

As the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) keeps progressing, new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) goes head-on against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While CSK looks unsettled with its new skipper, LSG will be aiming to take advantage and register its first tournament win as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

CSK is coming off a losing start to the tournament, having lost to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, LSG played its maiden IPL game against fellow new team Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost out on a close margin.

Teams strengths and weaknesses

As for LSG, it is heavily loaded in its bowling department. But, it has some talented batters in possession, making the department equally potent. The likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan would rule it.

Meanwhile, CSK is heavy in terms of its bowling, whereas its batting, too, has some decent performers. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar can give a hard time to LSG.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

LSG has no injury concerns, while CSK will be without pacer Deepak Chahar, who is nursing a quadriceps injury. The Mumbai weather will be hot, with temperatures ranging between 25-33 degrees and a humidity of 51%. The track would be somewhat slower, which would aid the spinners while chasing would be preferred due to the dew factor.

Probable XI

LSG: Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

CSK: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Rayudu, Hooda (c) - Uthappa and Hooda will get going as openers, while Rayudu will fire at number three. Hooda's form makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Dhoni, Rahul - While Dhoni displayed some form in the last game, Rahul has been dicey but is expected to perform.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Krunal, Badoni - Jadeja will be ruling in all departments, along with Krunal, while Badoni has shown remarkable resilience with the bat.

Bowlers: Bravo (vc), Chameera, Avesh - The three men have been in lethal form with their pace and will impact undoubtedly.

Match details

Date and day: March 31, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins; toss to play a vital role