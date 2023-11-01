Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli's birthday bash: 70,000 masks, special cake, fireworks and more in grand Eden Gardens celebration

    The Cricket Association of Bengal has arranged a grand birthday celebration for Virat Kohli at the Eden Gardens during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on November 5, featuring special masks, a unique cake and fireworks.

    Virat Kohli's birthday bash: 70,000 masks, special cake, fireworks and more in grand Eden Gardens celebration
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has meticulously arranged a special celebration for Virat Kohli's birthday during the anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash between India and South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. According to a report by Revsportz, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly disclosed their elaborate plans for the occasion, expressing confidence in a positive outcome for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, given their strong standing in the tournament.

    Also read: Didn't think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

    In line with the festivities, the CAB intends to present something extraordinary to Kohli, intending to distribute approximately 70,000 Kohli masks among the spectators. The birthday commemoration will further feature a laser show and a unique cake that Kohli will ceremoniously cut before the match kicks off.

    Regarding the planned cake for Virat, Ganguly mentioned, "We have ordered a cake for Virat, and the design will be something everyone identifies with Virat Kohli. I am not sharing the pictures yet, for let that be a surprise."

    "Also, we plan to host a fireworks show during the mid-innings interval for Virat and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday, and our way of saying that the entire Kolkata crowd are part of the celebrations. We are sure of a full house and everyone in the stands is a Virat fan. It is a gesture on behalf of all of them," he told Revsportz.

    Earlier, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar had a notable prediction for Kohli's birthday, envisioning an extraordinary milestone. "I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday?"

    Gavaskar expressed his belief in a significant moment at Eden Gardens, emphasizing the venue's remarkable response when a player achieves a century, describing the overwhelming support and applause from the Kolkata crowd.

    Also read: Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race

    Gavaskar further added, "It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savor for every batter," conveying the celebratory and memorable atmosphere such an achievement would elicit at the iconic cricket ground.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
