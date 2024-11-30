Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal to hit Chennai, North TN, Puducherry and other coastal areas by evening

As Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Karaikal today, heavy rainfall is occurring in several districts, including Chennai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 8:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

Cyclone Fengal's Path

Fengal Cyclone at 6 km/h

For the past 7 hours, Fengal Cyclone has been moving at 6 km/h and is currently located 180 km east of Puducherry and 190 km southeast of Chennai. It is predicted to make landfall near Puducherry, between Mamallapuram and Puducherry, today. People are advised to stay safe as wind speeds could reach 90 km/h during landfall.

article_image2

Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Red Alert Issued

With the Meteorological Department issuing a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Fengal, a Red Alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also predicted for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal.

article_image3

ECR Road Closure

ECR Road to be Closed

As the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Puducherry, between Mamallapuram and Karaikal, the East Coast Road (ECR) will be temporarily closed during the landfall.

article_image4

School Closures Due to Fengal

School Holiday Declared

Due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal and the anticipated increase in intensity during landfall, schools and colleges are closed in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, and Ranipet districts.

article_image5

Flight Disruptions in Chennai

Flights Circle Due to Cyclone

Due to increased wind speeds from the cyclone, flights from Pune, Kuwait, Muscat, and Mumbai are circling Chennai airport, unable to land. Six incoming flights from Singapore, Tiruchirappalli, Mangalore, and other locations have been cancelled due to heavy rain and strong winds. However, flights to Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Mysore, Bengaluru, and Andaman are operating as usual.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 682 November 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

KPMG report highlights bottlenecks in India private aerospace and defence industry gcw

KPMG report highlights bottlenecks in India’s private aerospace and defence industry

No alliance with AAP': Congress to go solo in Delhi Assembly elections 2025 gcw

'No alliance with AAP': Congress to go solo in Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Legal matter involving private firms, US justice department: India responds to charges against Adani (WATCH) snt

Legal matter involving private firms, US justice department: India responds to charges against Adani (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood NTI

Alia to Shraddha: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash's luxury home in Mumbai- Inside photos NTI

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash's luxury home in Mumbai – Inside photos

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 682 November 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY NTI

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY NTI

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon