West Bengal Weather: Cyclone Fengal impacts Kolkata, coastal districts of WB; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Cyclone Dana significantly impacted West Bengal. As its effects subside, another cyclone, Fengal, threatens the region. Will this lead to continuous rain in Bengal? Find out today's weather forecast for Kolkata and surrounding districts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Fengal looms over West Bengal. Weather forecasts predict another cyclone. Eastern states of South India will be directly affected. However, Bengal is expected to experience minimal impact.

article_image2

Cloudy skies are expected from Saturday to Monday for the next three days. The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in four coastal districts of West Bengal.

article_image3

Cyclone Fengal was expected to intensify in the Bay of Bengal today, but it has weakened into a low-pressure area.

article_image4

Its impact will be felt in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with heavy rainfall expected along the coastal areas from Friday.

article_image5

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northeast.

article_image6

While West Bengal may not be directly impacted, the winter chill is expected to lessen towards the end of the year. Temperatures have risen slightly at the end of November. The good news is that temperatures are likely to decrease again from the beginning of December.

article_image7

Rainfall is expected on Saturday, November 30, in North and South 24 Parganas, as well as East and West Medinipur. Light rain is also expected in these coastal districts on Sunday.

