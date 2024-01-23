Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report

Top Pakistani cricketers are reportedly considering ending their central contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in foreign T20 leagues. According to a PTI report quoting sources within the team management suggest that the majority of centrally contracted players are displeased with the board's decision to restrict their participation in overseas leagues, even when they are not engaged in national commitments.

"The matter has come to a head because recently the board refused NOCs to some players including Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Haris (all centrally contracted) to play in the Bangladesh Premier League on the grounds that they had already played two leagues besides the Pakistan Super League," the source told PTI.

Also read: 6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side

He mentioned that as per the existing PCB policy, established during Zaka Ashraf's tenure, centrally contracted players are permitted to participate in two foreign T20 leagues in addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"But for the players who are not centrally contracted there is no such binding unless they are required on national duty," the source added.

However, a significant number of contracted players feel that the board is employing a dual policy, issuing NOCs based on arbitrary preferences and inconsistent criteria.

"The players feel that when there is no Pakistan assignment before the PSL why should the board stop them from playing in other leagues where they have good contracts," another source told PTI. "The players' grouse is that the PCB does not even pay them anything to cover the losses of contracts not accepted because of PCB policies."

As the landscape of lucrative T20 leagues continues to expand globally, three leagues are currently running concurrently, namely the BPL, International Emirates League in the UAE, and the South Africa T20 league. This situation presents additional earning prospects for players.

According to a board official, players must comprehend that they receive compensation for adhering to the limit on league participation. The board provides a substantial monthly salary under their central contracts, irrespective of whether they are actively playing or not.

"The top category players are getting paid around 6 million rupees salary, those in category B get around 4.8 million so why are they complaining," the source questioned.

However, an agent representing one of the players pointed out that the board imposes significant taxes on these salaries. Top players, despite the deductions, are reportedly receiving offers ranging from USD 100,000 to USD 300,000 for participating in five to six matches or more in a league.

Also read: Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers

"Do you know the contract value of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for the BPL and ILT. Suffice to say one of them has a contract for USD 300,000 which is around 75 to 80 million rupees," the agent told PTI.

He also highlighted that for players without contracts with the PCB, the leagues served as a crucial source of revenue. He mentioned that discussions had taken place among some players about the possibility of terminating their contracts with the board and exploring the option of becoming free agents.

"I think when the new Chairman takes over there will be proper discussions between the players and board to resolve this NOCs issue," he said.