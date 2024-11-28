Thanksgiving 2024: Roasted turkey to Pumpkin pie; 6 dishes to make

Lifestyle
Roasted Turkey to Pumpkin Pie; 6 dishes you MUST make this Thanksgiving
The star of Thanksgiving, perfectly roasted turkey is seasoned with herbs, butter, garlic. Achieve crispy skin, juicy meat by basting often. Serve with gravy
End the meal with a slice of creamy pumpkin pie. Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, this dessert embodies the essence of fall and is perfect with whipped cream on top
A creamy casserole with tender green beans, mushroom sauce, and crispy fried onions on top adds a crunchy, savory delight. It’s a must-have side that balances the meal
This sweet and savory dish combines mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon, brown sugar, and a marshmallow or pecan topping. It’s a dessert-like side that everyone loves
Rich and creamy mashed potatoes are a comforting side. Add butter, cream, and roasted garlic for extra flavor. A sprinkle of parsley or chives adds freshness to this classic dish
Stuffing made with bread cubes, celery, onions, and herbs is a Thanksgiving staple. Bake it separately or inside the turkey for moist, savory bites that complement every dish
