Thanksgiving 2024: Roasted turkey to Pumpkin pie; 6 dishes to make

Roasted Turkey

The star of Thanksgiving, perfectly roasted turkey is seasoned with herbs, butter, garlic. Achieve crispy skin, juicy meat by basting often. Serve with gravy

Pumpkin Pie

End the meal with a slice of creamy pumpkin pie. Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, this dessert embodies the essence of fall and is perfect with whipped cream on top

Green Bean Casserole

A creamy casserole with tender green beans, mushroom sauce, and crispy fried onions on top adds a crunchy, savory delight. It’s a must-have side that balances the meal

Sweet Potato Casserole

This sweet and savory dish combines mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon, brown sugar, and a marshmallow or pecan topping. It’s a dessert-like side that everyone loves

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Rich and creamy mashed potatoes are a comforting side. Add butter, cream, and roasted garlic for extra flavor. A sprinkle of parsley or chives adds freshness to this classic dish

Classic Stuffing

Stuffing made with bread cubes, celery, onions, and herbs is a Thanksgiving staple. Bake it separately or inside the turkey for moist, savory bites that complement every dish

