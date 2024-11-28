Why men slide d**k pics in women's DMs? Scientists reveal REAL reason behind this disturbing online behaviour

A study has revealed unsettling insights into why some men send unsolicited explicit images—commonly dubbed "d*** pics"—to women online. This invasive behavior, known as cyberflashing, has surged with the rise of smartphones and dating apps, leaving nearly half of all women subjected to such unwelcome encounters.

While these images are overwhelmingly unrequested, the Nordic Digital Rights and Equality Foundation (Nordef) has identified the disturbing motivations and psychological traits driving this phenomenon.

According to DailyMail, Thordis Elva, chairperson of Nordef, attributes this behavior to a cultural shift fueled by the increase of explicit content online. "Men have different reasons for behaving like this, but we have had a shift in norms on the internet," she explained. "We have a lot of porn, and porn-damaged men and boys have got a twisted view of how to communicate their sexuality."

The study highlighted that pornography often normalizes the idea that women welcome visual displays of male genitalia, creating a perception among men who mistakenly believe this behavior will be well-received in real life.

Also read: Lalit Modi drops BOMBSHELL on Congress' Shashi Tharoor; alleges ED, jail threats during Kochi IPL deal (WATCH)

Elva's report also detailed other reasons for cyberflashing — including in the 'selfish' hope they'll get a nude picture back, and to seek compliments.

In some cases, explicit images are sent to female friends as a "test" to gauge potential romantic or sexual interest.

Elva said data showed many cyberflashers would send explicit images to up to 30 women at a time in the hope at least one would provide the reaction they craved in what she called a 'dehumanisation' of women as a tool for sexual gratification.

'It will be like a mass mailing where they don't care how they are received,' she said.

'The men don't sit and think about the psychological impact it has on the women who receive them. They think purely selfishly that someone might send a picture back, and that it will then be sexy,' she added.

Nordef's report also revealed information about the type of men who cyberflash.

Eight out of ten offenders are male, predominantly under the age of 40. Over half of unsolicited images come from strangers, followed by matches on dating apps (17%) and acquaintances (15%). Shockingly, seven per cent are sent by workplace colleagues as a form of harassment.

Cyberflashing was criminalized in England and Wales earlier this year, with offenders facing up to two years in prison.

It came on the back of 2021 research suggesting 32 per cent of girls aged 12 to 18 had received an unsolicited nude picture from men or boys.

The legislation followed that of Scotland which made cyberflashing a specific offense a decade prior and Northern Ireland at the end of last year.

Also read: BEWARE! Fake wedding invites over WhatsApp might empty your bank accounts. Here's how to avoid being hacked

Latest Videos