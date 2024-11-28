Why men slide d**k pics in women's DMs? Scientists reveal REAL reason behind this disturbing online behaviour

A study has revealed unsettling insights into why some men send unsolicited explicit images—commonly dubbed "d*** pics"—to women online.

Why men slide d**k pics in women's DMs? Scientists reveal REAL reason behind this disturbing online behaviour shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

 

A study has revealed unsettling insights into why some men send unsolicited explicit images—commonly dubbed "d*** pics"—to women online. This invasive behavior, known as cyberflashing, has surged with the rise of smartphones and dating apps, leaving nearly half of all women subjected to such unwelcome encounters.

While these images are overwhelmingly unrequested, the Nordic Digital Rights and Equality Foundation (Nordef) has identified the disturbing motivations and psychological traits driving this phenomenon.

According to DailyMail, Thordis Elva, chairperson of Nordef, attributes this behavior to a cultural shift fueled by the increase of explicit content online. "Men have different reasons for behaving like this, but we have had a shift in norms on the internet," she explained. "We have a lot of porn, and porn-damaged men and boys have got a twisted view of how to communicate their sexuality."

The study highlighted that pornography often normalizes the idea that women welcome visual displays of male genitalia, creating a perception among men who mistakenly believe this behavior will be well-received in real life.

Also read: Lalit Modi drops BOMBSHELL on Congress' Shashi Tharoor; alleges ED, jail threats during Kochi IPL deal (WATCH)

Elva's report also detailed other reasons for cyberflashing — including in the 'selfish' hope they'll get a nude picture back, and to seek compliments.

In some cases, explicit images are sent to female friends as a "test" to gauge potential romantic or sexual interest.

Elva said data showed many cyberflashers would send explicit images to up to 30 women at a time in the hope at least one would provide the reaction they craved in what she called a 'dehumanisation' of women as a tool for sexual gratification.

'It will be like a mass mailing where they don't care how they are received,' she said.  

'The men don't sit and think about the psychological impact it has on the women who receive them. They think purely selfishly that someone might send a picture back, and that it will then be sexy,' she added.

Nordef's report also revealed information about the type of men who cyberflash.

Eight out of ten offenders are male, predominantly under the age of 40. Over half of unsolicited images come from strangers, followed by matches on dating apps (17%) and acquaintances (15%). Shockingly, seven per cent are sent by workplace colleagues as a form of harassment.

Cyberflashing was criminalized in England and Wales earlier this year, with offenders facing up to two years in prison.

It came on the back of 2021 research suggesting 32 per cent of girls aged 12 to 18 had received an unsolicited nude picture from men or boys.

The legislation followed that of Scotland which made cyberflashing a specific offense a decade prior and Northern Ireland at the end of last year.

Also read: BEWARE! Fake wedding invites over WhatsApp might empty your bank accounts. Here's how to avoid being hacked

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest anr

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

Mumbai Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide, family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg' arrested gcw

Mumbai: Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide; family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg'

Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession shk

Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story AJR

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story

Recent Stories

Feeling colder than others during Winter? THIS might be the reason vkp

Feeling colder than others during Winter? THIS might be the reason

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Actress drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Actress drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid rumors

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

football Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH) snt

Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon