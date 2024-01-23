Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers

Cricket Australia has initiated an investigation into an unspecified "incident" involving cricketer Glenn Maxwell that occurred in Adelaide. The incident, which reportedly transpired on the night of January 19, resulted in Maxwell being transported to the hospital in an ambulance after a fall that led to a loss of consciousness. While not part of the recent ODI squad to face the West Indies, Maxwell was said to have attended a Six & Out concert on the evening in question, featuring former Australian pacer Brett Lee and other musicians.

The Sydney Morning Herald provided details of the incident, and Cricket Australia released a statement addressing the matter. The statement affirmed Cricket Australia's awareness of the incident and its commitment to gathering additional information. Importantly, the cricket board clarified that the incident is unrelated to Maxwell's absence from the ODI squad. The decision to exclude Maxwell from the ODI squad was made after the Big Bash League (BBL) and aligned with his individual management plan. Cricket Australia assured that Maxwell is anticipated to make a return for the upcoming T20 series.

The circumstances surrounding Maxwell's fall and subsequent hospitalisation remain under scrutiny as Cricket Australia strives to ascertain a comprehensive understanding of the incident. Despite the ongoing investigation, the cricket board emphasized that Maxwell's exclusion from the ODI squad was a pre-existing decision based on strategic considerations post-BBL and unrelated to the recent occurrence in Adelaide. The Australian cricketer is expected to resume his participation in the T20 series, and further updates will likely follow as the investigation progresses.

