Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession

A man’s creative attempt to dodge his in-laws' visit eventually backfired, and his story has left netizens in splits. The man shared his story online where he confessed to fabricating a "work trip" to book a luxurious OYO stay, only to have his wife serve him a taste of his own medicine.

In a post, the man narrates, "Last week, my wife told me her mom and relatives were coming over. These folks are too toxic and constantly troll me for my low income (which, by the way, is Rs 30 LPA) and my ‘small’ 3 BHK house."

He then devised what he thought was a foolproof escape, "I told my wife I had a 'work trip.' Instead, I booked myself a fancy and spacious OYO room in the same city for three days. Man, having a king-sized bed all to myself was amazing," he said. To top it off, he invited three friends over for a hotel spa day, describing it as the “best time of his life.”

However, he felt the guilt and "confessed to his wife, thinking honesty might smooth things over. But boy, was I wrong," he admitted.

His wife’s revenge? Nothing short of spectacular. She invited his relatives over for a 10-day stay at their home and jetted off to Goa with her friends, with his credit card. The man humorously concluded his tale, saying, "I’m hiding in the bathroom right now just to get some ‘me time.’ Do you guys think I deserve this, or did my wife overreact?"

The fun family drama sparked a flood of reactions online, with many applauding the wife’s comeback while others debated whether the husband’s escape was justified.

A user wrote, "You both deserve awards for out-pettying each other."

Another user sided with the wife and wrote, "Oh, my future wife will kill me for doing this. Your wife did not overreact."

