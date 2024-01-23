6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side

The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 features stellar performances from World Cup finalists, with cricket stars such as Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, and Virat Kohli securing well-deserved spots.

The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 showcases an array of stellar performances, with players from World Cup finalists Australia and India claiming prominent spots. Let's delve into the standout performers who left an indelible mark on the ODI cricket landscape throughout the year.

1.Rohit Sharma (c) (India):

India's skipper continues his ODI brilliance, amassing 1255 runs at an impressive average of 52. Highlights include a magnificent knock of 131 against Afghanistan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

2. Shubman Gill (India):

Establishing himself as Rohit Sharma's preferred opening partner, Gill's standout performance includes a stellar 208 against New Zealand. Gill finishes the year as the leading run-scorer with an impressive 1584 runs.

3. Travis Head (Australia):

Player of the Match in the World Cup semi-final, Head's brilliance culminated in a remarkable 137 in the final against India. A pivotal figure as Australia secured a record sixth World Cup title.

4. Virat Kohli (India):

Consistency defines Kohli's year, with a total of 1377 runs, including six centuries. Kohli's stellar performance in the World Cup earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand):

Mitchell's standout year includes five centuries and a total of 1204 runs at an impressive average and strike rate. Noteworthy performances against India in the World Cup underline his prowess.

6. Heinrich Klaasen (wk) (South Africa):

Klaasen's impressive batting includes a splendid 174 against Australia. A reliable wicketkeeper, Klaasen's performances earn him a spot in the ODI Team of the Year.

7. Marco Jansen (South Africa):

The tall all-rounder contributes significantly with both bat and ball, scoring a quickfire 47 and securing a maiden five-wicket ODI haul against Australia. Jansen continues his good form during the World Cup, aiding South Africa in reaching the semi-finals.

8. Adam Zampa (Australia):

Zampa's consistency shines through with 38 wickets at an impressive average and economy rate. Notable performances in the World Cup, including three consecutive four-wicket hauls, make him a crucial asset.

9. Mohammed Siraj (India):

Siraj's exciting right-arm bowling results in a total of 44 wickets during the year. A standout performance in the Asia Cup final, where he claimed career-best figures of 6/21.

10. Kuldeep Yadav (India):

Kuldeep emerges as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive total of 49 ODI scalps. Noteworthy performance against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup, with figures of 5/25.

11. Mohammed Shami (India):

Shami's remarkable year includes an unparalleled four five-wicket hauls. His historic spell of 7/57 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand stands as the best figures for an India Men's player in ODI history.

