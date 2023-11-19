Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says “ICC ban a betrayal of the nation"

    Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has not been satisfied with ICC's recent decision to suspend the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. The sports minister launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council.

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says "ICC ban a betrayal of the nation" avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Sri Lanka cricket is going through a turbulent time as uncertainty is revolving around its future of it. The great cricketing body saw a major turnaround as it faced the axe from the Sri Lankan government after an abysmal performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. This didn't go down well in the coming days for the cricketing nation. 

    The ICC banned the Sri Lanka Cricket Board due to political interference from the Sri Lankan government and its politicians. According to various reports, Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has been actively interfering in the matters of the Sri Lankan cricket board. Political interference is not entertained by the ICC and it goes against the rules of the International Cricket Council.

    Also Read: Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    Roshan Ranasinghe overreached his powers by sacking the governing body headed by Shammi Silva. This decision came after the conclusion of Sri Lanka’s campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023. He appointed an interim committee headed by former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga.

    This led to the ban of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe is seeing this decision as an insult to the nation. The Politician is trying to further politicize the issue for domestic advantage in Sri Lankan politics. While other politicians are trying to cool down the issue and begin talks with the ICC. 

    Roshan Ranasinghe said, “This is big betrayal of the country. They were doing so to selfishly hang on to positions after audit reports had highlighted their corrupt action. The statement came recently as the ICC is prepared to meet in Ahmedabad for their quarterly board meeting on Tuesday.

    Roshan Ranasinghe previously said, “The ICC suspension of Sri Lanka is illegal. We have been maliciously suspended without giving us an opportunity to respond to the allegation. First, we must have the charges and then an opportunity to respond. If we fail to get redress from the DRC, we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland."

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral osf

    IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH) snt

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of WC final avv

    India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of WC final

    cricket Goosebumps! Over 1 lakh Indians unite for National Anthem at WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) osf

    Goosebumps! Over 1 lakh Indians unite for National Anthem at WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) snt

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral osf

    IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that' AJR

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that'

    Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Managing uncertainty: 7 ways to ease anxiety SHG

    Managing uncertainty: 7 ways to ease anxiety

    ICC World Cup final: Thane resident orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest India's victory AJR

    ICC World Cup final: Thane resident orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest India's victory

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon