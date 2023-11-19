Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says “ICC ban a betrayal of the nation"

Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has not been satisfied with ICC's recent decision to suspend the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. The sports minister launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council.

Sri Lanka cricket is going through a turbulent time as uncertainty is revolving around its future of it. The great cricketing body saw a major turnaround as it faced the axe from the Sri Lankan government after an abysmal performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. This didn't go down well in the coming days for the cricketing nation.

The ICC banned the Sri Lanka Cricket Board due to political interference from the Sri Lankan government and its politicians. According to various reports, Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has been actively interfering in the matters of the Sri Lankan cricket board. Political interference is not entertained by the ICC and it goes against the rules of the International Cricket Council.

Also Read: Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

Roshan Ranasinghe overreached his powers by sacking the governing body headed by Shammi Silva. This decision came after the conclusion of Sri Lanka’s campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023. He appointed an interim committee headed by former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga.

This led to the ban of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe is seeing this decision as an insult to the nation. The Politician is trying to further politicize the issue for domestic advantage in Sri Lankan politics. While other politicians are trying to cool down the issue and begin talks with the ICC.

Roshan Ranasinghe said, “This is big betrayal of the country. They were doing so to selfishly hang on to positions after audit reports had highlighted their corrupt action. The statement came recently as the ICC is prepared to meet in Ahmedabad for their quarterly board meeting on Tuesday.

Roshan Ranasinghe previously said, “The ICC suspension of Sri Lanka is illegal. We have been maliciously suspended without giving us an opportunity to respond to the allegation. First, we must have the charges and then an opportunity to respond. If we fail to get redress from the DRC, we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland."