Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral

The question in the in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam focused on Virat Kohli's remarkable milestone of scoring 10,000 ODI runs. Candidates were presented with two statements and asked to evaluate their accuracy.

Virat Kohli, often hailed as one of the most admired athletes globally, continues to command immense respect and love, even during challenging phases in his career. Despite facing setbacks, "King Kohli" remains a cricketing icon, setting records and inspiring millions with his tenacity and determination. During the ODI World Cup last year, Virat Kohli showcased his prowess, breaking several records and reinforcing his status as a cricketing legend. His dedication to the game has not only earned him a legion of fans in India but has also garnered admiration worldwide. A testament to his global popularity is the inclusion of a question about him in an exam in Rajasthan.

The question in the in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam focused on Virat Kohli's remarkable milestone of scoring 10,000 ODI runs. Candidates were presented with two statements and asked to evaluate their accuracy. The first statement said, "He is the 13th player in the world to complete 10 thousand runs in One Day International matches" while the second added, "He took 210 One Day International Innings to reach this achievement."

The correct answer was that Kohli is the 13th player globally to achieve this feat, and he accomplished it in a staggering 205 innings during the second ODI against the West Indies in Vizag in 2018. This achievement surpassed even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to reach the same milestone.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans expressed their delight over Kohli's influence reaching academic corridors. Users shared their opinions, with some suggesting that all exam questions should revolve around Kohli and his records, showcasing the widespread admiration for the cricketing maestro.

"We're lucky now enough to witness goat Virat Kohli era," said a user on X in response to the viral photo.

"In NDA paper too , question was asked about Kohli winning the mots of T20 world cup twice," revealed another user.

"He Did It On Oct. 24 2018. He Took 205 Innings And Was The 12Th Batter To Achieve This Feat. He Currently Has 13848 Runs From 280 Innings. A Question That Is 5+ Years Old Isn't Fair I Guess, He Completed 13k In Sep. 2023, That Would Have Been A Good Question On Current Affairs," stated a third X user.

In another instance in 2023, a Class 9 exam featured a question about Virat Kohli's comeback. Students were presented with a photograph of Kohli celebrating his century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. The question prompted students to describe the moment in 100-200 words, sparking discussions about the seamless integration of sports into academic assessments.