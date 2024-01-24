Suryakumar Yadav clinches back-to-back ICC T20I player of the year awards

Dynamic middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav secures the ICC T20I Player of the Year award for the second consecutive time, recognised for his outstanding contributions to India's T20 success.

Suryakumar Yadav has secured the ICC T20I Player of the Year award for 2023, marking his second consecutive win. Recognised as the "backbone of India's middle order" by the International Cricket Council, Yadav exhibited outstanding form throughout the year, boasting an average nearing 50 and a strike rate surpassing 150. Despite a recent groin surgery in Germany, the prolific batter is anticipated to return to action with the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

The ICC praised Yadav's consistent contributions and match-winning performances, emphasising his resilience, particularly when shouldering the burden of captaincy towards the end of the year. Notable highlights include impactful innings against Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa, showcasing his prowess as a dynamic and influential T20 batsman.

"The backbone of India's middle order got starts throughout the year, delivering several match-winning contributions. This is the second consecutive year that the India batter has taken this award home," the ICC stated.

Yadav's first innings of just seven to start the year against Sri Lanka was a mere speed bump in another prolific year.

"Consistent scoring in 20s to 40s continued, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence proved his class. He ended the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.

"Yadav flourished despite the burden of captaincy, taking the reins of a young side towards the end of the year," the world body stated.

