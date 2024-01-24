Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Suryakumar Yadav clinches back-to-back ICC T20I player of the year awards

    Dynamic middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav secures the ICC T20I Player of the Year award for the second consecutive time, recognised for his outstanding contributions to India's T20 success.

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav clinches back-to-back ICC T20I player of the year awards osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav has secured the ICC T20I Player of the Year award for 2023, marking his second consecutive win. Recognised as the "backbone of India's middle order" by the International Cricket Council, Yadav exhibited outstanding form throughout the year, boasting an average nearing 50 and a strike rate surpassing 150. Despite a recent groin surgery in Germany, the prolific batter is anticipated to return to action with the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

    The ICC praised Yadav's consistent contributions and match-winning performances, emphasising his resilience, particularly when shouldering the burden of captaincy towards the end of the year. Notable highlights include impactful innings against Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa, showcasing his prowess as a dynamic and influential T20 batsman.

    "The backbone of India's middle order got starts throughout the year, delivering several match-winning contributions. This is the second consecutive year that the India batter has taken this award home," the ICC stated.

    Yadav's first innings of just seven to start the year against Sri Lanka was a mere speed bump in another prolific year.

    "Consistent scoring in 20s to 40s continued, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence proved his class. He ended the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.

    "Yadav flourished despite the burden of captaincy, taking the reins of a young side towards the end of the year," the world body stated.

    Also Read: India vs England: UK PM Rishi Sunak's office addresses Shoaib Bashir's visa woes

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs England: UK PM Rishi Sunak's office addresses Shoaib Bashir's visa woes osf

    India vs England: UK PM Rishi Sunak's office addresses Shoaib Bashir's visa woes

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad

    cricket Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards osf

    Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards

    cricket India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests osf

    India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

    cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home

    Recent Stories

    Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's film is comedy entertainer with interesting storyline-WATCH RBA

    Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's film is comedy entertainer with interesting storyline-WATCH

    INDI Alliance crumbles; AAP opts out after Mamata Banerjee's TMC snubs Congress

    INDI Alliance crumbles; AAP opts to go alone after Mamata Banerjee's TMC snubs Congress

    North Korea developing AI to safeguard nuclear reactors and increase surveillance, new challenge for the West avv

    North Korea developing AI to safeguard nuclear reactors and increase surveillance, new challenge for the West

    West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata AJR

    West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata

    Banana to Watermelon: 7 fruits to avoid if you have diabetes ATG EAI

    Banana to Watermelon: 7 fruits to avoid if you have diabetes

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon