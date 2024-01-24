Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad

    Team India is gearing up for a fierce spin battle as they face the confidant English side in Hyderabad.

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    India's unwavering home dominance, spanning an impressive 12-year period, faces an intriguing test as Rohit Sharma's team takes on a resilient England in the first match of a highly anticipated five-Test series starting Thursday. Since their 1-2 loss to Alastair Cook's England in 2012, India has been virtually invincible at home, securing an extraordinary 16 consecutive series wins, including seven clean sweeps. With just three losses in 44 Tests on home soil during this period, India's dominance surpasses even the formidable West Indies of the '80s and Australia at the turn of the century.

    Key to India's success has been the duo of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who have consistently outperformed, amassing a combined total of 500 wickets at an average of 21. As the series kicks off at the RGI Stadium in Hyderabad, the spotlight is on these spin maestros, ready to exploit the expected turning track.

    England, having experienced the prowess of Ashwin and Jadeja in past visits, particularly fears the former, who, at 37, continues to exhibit the hunger for improvement. Ashwin has claimed 283 wickets from 46 Tests since 2012, averaging just over 19.

    Jadeja, often seen as a supporting act, has proven to be a potent threat in his own right, securing 191 wickets from 39 Tests during the same period. Together, they pose a formidable challenge for any batting lineup.

    India may introduce a third spinner, with Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav in contention, further intensifying England's worries. Despite the absence of Virat Kohli for personal reasons, India's middle order, led by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, remains formidable.

    England, with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum at the helm, has shown the ability to produce fascinating cricket. However, facing a set of proven match-winners and the added distraction of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's delayed visa processing, the visitors are in for a challenging battle.

    As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the series opener in Hyderabad, the question lingers: Will India's spin dominance prevail, or will England's 'Bazball' style add an unpredictable twist to the tale? The stage is set for an enthralling battle, and cricket enthusiasts await the unfolding drama.

    Squads: 

    Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

    England: Ben Stokes (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

    The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM.

    Also Read: India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards osf

    Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards

    cricket India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests osf

    India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

    cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home

    Cricket Shubman Gill's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli after winning Polly Umrigar Award wins hearts; read post osf

    Shubman Gill's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli after winning Polly Umrigar Award wins hearts; read post

    cricket Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match osf

    Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Ram temple to Golden Temple-7 locations in north India with religious significance RBA

    7 locations in north India with religious significance

    Budget 2024 What is halwa ceremony conducted ahead of Union Budget gcw

    Budget 2024: What is halwa ceremony? What does it signify?

    WEF under fire for ranking India as No.1 country in misinformation; backlash after graphic shows incorrect map snt

    WEF under fire for ranking India as No.1 country in misinformation; backlash after graphic shows incorrect map

    'Shaitaan': Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan share film's first look, teaser releases tomorrow

    'Shaitaan': Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan share film's first look

    Ram Mandir to make Ayodhya richer than Vatican City and Mecca by Rs 4 lakh crore? anr

    Ram Mandir to make Ayodhya richer than Vatican City and Mecca ?

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon