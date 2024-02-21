Elated Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video

The birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son, Akaay, was celebrated across India, with fans even in Pakistan joining in the jubilant mood by distributing sweets.

On Tuesday, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced the birth of his baby boy with actor wife Anushka Sharma, revealing that their son arrived on February 15. The couple, who already share a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, welcomed their newest addition to the family.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed across social media platforms.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

The birth of Virat and Anushka's son was celebrated across India, with fans even in Pakistan joining in the jubilant mood by distributing sweets.

"We congratulate Virat Kohli. His son should break even Virat Kohli's record," said on Pakistani in a viral video on X, formerly Twitter.

Another Pakistani fan added, "You (Akaay) have to become a cricketer like your father, break his records and inspire your generation of Indians."

"Many people from Pakistan will congratulate him because everyone loves Virat Kohli. Only a fool who follows cricket would say he doesn't like Virat Kohli. It's a good thing to join him in his happiness," said another Pakistani fan.

A fourth fan stated, "Akaay is a nice name. I am really happy. Everyone should be happy."

Initially, Kohli opted out of the first two Tests of the current five-match series against England, citing personal reasons. Subsequently, he withdrew from the remaining three Tests as well.

Kohli's last appearance was in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town back in January, where India secured a seven-wicket victory. In that match, he scored 46 and 12 runs in the two innings. India currently holds a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.

