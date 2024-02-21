Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elated Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video

    The birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son, Akaay, was celebrated across India, with fans even in Pakistan joining in the jubilant mood by distributing sweets.

    Overjoyed Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate son Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    On Tuesday, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced the birth of his baby boy with actor wife Anushka Sharma, revealing that their son arrived on February 15. The couple, who already share a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, welcomed their newest addition to the family.

    "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed across social media platforms.

    "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

    Also read: Viral Photo: New dad Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

    The birth of Virat and Anushka's son was celebrated across India, with fans even in Pakistan joining in the jubilant mood by distributing sweets.

    "We congratulate Virat Kohli. His son should break even Virat Kohli's record," said on Pakistani in a viral video on X, formerly Twitter.

    Another Pakistani fan added, "You (Akaay) have to become a cricketer like your father, break his records and inspire your generation of Indians."

    "Many people from Pakistan will congratulate him because everyone loves Virat Kohli. Only a fool who follows cricket would say he doesn't like Virat Kohli. It's a good thing to join him in his happiness," said another Pakistani fan.

    A fourth fan stated, "Akaay is a nice name. I am really happy. Everyone should be happy."

    Initially, Kohli opted out of the first two Tests of the current five-match series against England, citing personal reasons. Subsequently, he withdrew from the remaining three Tests as well.

    Kohli's last appearance was in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town back in January, where India secured a seven-wicket victory. In that match, he scored 46 and 12 runs in the two innings. India currently holds a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.

    Also read: Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise osf

    Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise

    cricket From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child osf

    From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia snt

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    cricket Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes osf

    Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes

    cricket Viral Photo: New dad SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma osf

    Viral Photo: New dad Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

    Recent Stories

    He was awesome....' Adult film actor Johnny Sins talks about working with Ranveer Singh in sexual health awareness ad RBA

    'He was awesome....' Adult film actor Johnny Sins talks about working with Ranveer Singh

    WATCH: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan ignore ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor at award ceremony?

    WATCH: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan ignore ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor at award ceremony?

    Karnataka govt orders re-drilling of dry borewells in Bengaluru outskirts, 110 villages to get Cauvery water vkp

    Karnataka govt orders re-drilling of dry borewells in Bengaluru outskirts, 110 villages to get Cauvery water

    Never my intention to hurt', Vikrant Massey apologizes for old post on Ram-Sita ATG

    'Never my intention to hurt', Vikrant Massey apologizes for old post on Ram-Sita

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after home delivery in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon