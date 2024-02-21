Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes

    The birth of Akaay Kohli, the second child of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has ignited excitement and anticipation among fans, particularly speculating about the newborn's potential future alongside AB de Villier's son at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

    cricket Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The birth of Akaay Kohli, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second child, has ignited excitement among fans, particularly speculating about Akaay's potential future with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Memes playfully referencing AB de Villiers' earlier prediction on Kohli's family growth have flooded social media, adding a humorous twist to the joyous occasion. Fans eagerly await the unfolding chapters of Akaay Kohli's journey, envisioning a possible partnership with AB de Villiers son, John de Villiers at RCB.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia snt

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    cricket Viral Photo: New dad SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma osf

    Viral Photo: New dad SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

    cricket Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed faces 12-month ban in ILT20 for Player agreement breach osf

    Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed faces 12-month ban in ILT20 for player agreement breach

    cricket 'Akaay' breaks the Internet: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name sparks curiosity osf

    'Akaay' breaks the Internet: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name sparks curiosity

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents again; baby boy named Akaay

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents again; welcome baby boy named Akaay

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this vkp

    Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this

    Cultural diplomacy: India sends Buddha relics to Thailand in 'Look East' continuation AJR

    Cultural diplomacy: India sends 4 Buddha relics to Thailand in 'Look East' continuation

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh wedding: 'Phera' after 3 pm; know more info RBA

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet wedding: Phera after 3 pm; know more info

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia snt

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    Kerala: Even after 40 days, Idukki elephant attack victim's family gets only Rs 50,000; check details anr

    Kerala: Even after 40 days, Idukki elephant attack victim's family gets only Rs 50,000; check details

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon