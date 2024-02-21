Viral Photo: New dad SPOTTED in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was recently photographed in London, sparking speculation about the location of the birth of his and Anushka Sharma's newborn son, Akaay.

In the aftermath of the joyous announcement of the birth of their son Akaay, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has been captured in London. Although the couple had not officially disclosed the birth location, earlier speculations hinted at the possibility of Anushka Sharma giving birth in a London hospital. The recent sighting of Virat Kohli wandering through the city adds fuel to the conjecture, intensifying discussions about the likelihood of their baby boy's arrival in the British capital.

A photograph circulating online, posted by a fan page, showcases Virat Kohli strolling the streets of London. Clad in a winter jacket, track pants, and a cap, the cricketer seems to be enjoying his time in the city.

Fans are naturally buzzing with excitement, pondering whether he is en route to join Anushka and their recently welcomed newborn son.

