    Prior to Tuesday's official announcement, twelve hosting organisations were invited to a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to work out the specifics and choose the venues for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens likely to host semifinals snt
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

    The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium have emerged as the favourites to host the two semifinals of the ICC ODI Men's World Cup 2023. This implies that the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, another site with a rich history, would miss out on hosting one of the ODI showpiece's marquee matches.

    Quoting a BCCI source, a report in PTI said, "Mumbai's Wankhede and Kolkata's Eden Gardens are two likely venues for the World Cup semi finals. Earlier, Chennai was also in the race but it seems Eden is slightly ahead now."

    "One of the reasons could be the November weather in Chennai where there is always chance of rain," the source told PTI.

    Prior to Tuesday's official announcement, twelve hosting organisations were invited to a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to work out the specifics and choose the locations.

    India's last-four stage match would be held in Mumbai if they make it to the semifinals.

    The 1987 World Cup final between Australia and England was held in the Eden Gardens, where the former nation prevailed. The 2011 World Cup final was played in the Wankhede Stadium, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka to end a 28-year title drought.

    The World Cup this year will feature 10 teams. Through the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the hosts, India, as well as Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa, have all qualified straight for the tournament.

    The World Cup Qualifiers, which are presently being contested in Zimbabwe, will allow two additional teams to compete in the World Cup.

    The Qualifiers also include Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the UAE, the USA, and hosts Zimbabwe in addition to former champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

    The 10 teams will play each other once during the 45-match round-robin tournament in the World Cup in India.

    The semi-finals and final will come after these.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
