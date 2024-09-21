Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN: 'Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler without weakness' says Sanjay Manjrekar

    India pacer Jasprit Bumrah reached a significant milestone by taking 400 international wickets during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    IND vs BAN: 'Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler without weakness' says Sanjay Manjrekar
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer reached a significant milestone by taking 400 international wickets during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Manjrekar called the 30-year-old a "bowler without weakness" after his impressive performance on Day 2 of the Test.

    In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said "We all know about his variations, his thinking - one of the sharpest thinking fast bowlers. We saw a certain amount of meanness as well in the way he bowled to Taskin. But the one thing that came through today was that he is a bowler without a weakness - whatever the opposition, pitch conditions and that's actually the best way to judge greatness." 

    "You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side," the 59-year-old former India batter went on to add. Bumrah is one of those rare fast bowlers in the current generation, who is equally effective in all three formats of the game. He played a key role in helping India win the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies earlier this year, picking up 2 wickets for 18 runs in the final against South Africa.  

    On Day 2 of the first Test at Chepauk, Bumrah picked up four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for just 149 runs, giving away a lead of 227 to India. The speedster dismissed Shadman Islam in the first over by clipping the top of off stump. Mushfiqur Rahim was Bumrah's second scalp of the day, while Hasan Mahmud turned out to be Bumrah's 400th wicket in international cricket. Both the batters were dismissed in identical fashion, getting caught at the slips. 

    Bumrah's fourth wicket of the match was Taskin Ahmed. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer sent in a toe crushing yorker to rattle the No. 10 batsman's stumps. He was the pick of the India bowlers and now has 401 wickets to his name from 227 innings. Bumrah has joined the lite group of Indian pacers- Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), Javagal Srinath (551), Mohammed Shami (448) and Ishant Sharma (434).   

    Bumrah has taken 149 wickets from 89 ODI's while he has picked up 89 wickets across 70 appearances in the T20Is. Playing in his 37th Test, the Mumbai Indians player has raced to 163 wickets in the longest format of the game.   

