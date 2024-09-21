Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson stars as India D takes control against India B

Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance for India D in the Duleep Trophy. Coming in at number six, he scored a quickfire 45 runs in the second innings against India B. At stumps on Day 3, India D have established a lead of 311 runs.

Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance for India D in the Duleep Trophy. Coming in at number six, he scored a quickfire 45 runs in the second innings against India B. Captain Shreyas Iyer also made a crucial half-century (50). At stumps on Day 3, India D have established a commanding lead of 311 runs.

Also read: IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record in comeback Test

India D, carrying a first-innings lead of 67 runs, got off to a shaky start at the second time of asking. They lost early wickets with Devdutt Padikkal (3), K.S. Bharat (2), and Nishant Sindhu (5) back in the pavilion with only 18 runs on the board. However, Ricky Bhui and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a crucial 75-run partnership.

Mukesh Kumar provided the breakthrough for India B by dismissing Shreyas. Bhui continued his innings, playing aggressively and reaching 90 runs off just 87 balls, including ten fours and three sixes. Sanju Samson, who came in after Shreyas' dismissal, maintained the momentum with a brisk innings of 45 runs off 53 balls, hitting five boundaries and two maximums before falling to Mukesh Kumar.

Earlier, India B were bowled out for 282 in their first innings. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (116) and Washington Sundar (87) were the top scorers for India B. N Jagadeesan (13) and Suyash Prabhudessai (16) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures. Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India D, taking five wickets.

India D made 349 in their first innings, thanks to Sanju Samson's brilliant century, scoring 109 runs off 101 balls. The 29-year-old's innings included three sixes and 12 fours. Apart from Samson, Devdutt Padikkal (50), K.S. Bharat (52), and Ricky Bhui (56) also made significant contributions. Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers for India B, picking up five wickets.

Samson has now scored a total of 196 from his last four innings in Duleep Trophy and the Rajasthan Royals captain is making a strong claim for the wicketkeeper spot in the India team. India are set to play three T20Is against Bangladesh next month. Samson, who disappointed in the last Sri Lanka series, getting out for duck in back-to-back games, desperately needed some runs under his belt to stake a claim for the India jersey.

Also read: IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a splendid one-handed diving catch (WATCH)

Latest Videos