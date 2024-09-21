Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a splendid one-handed diving catch (WATCH)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliance in the field gave the hosts the first breakthrough, sending back opener Zakir Hasan for 33 runs, with the score at 62/1. 

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a splendid one-handed diving catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    On Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal took a splendid one-handed diving catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan. The youngster's brilliance in field gave the hosts the first breakthrough, sending back the opener for 33 runs, with the score at 62/1. 

    Bangladesh made a solid start to their second innings as opener Zakir and Shadman Islam frustrated the Indian bowlers by playing their shorts and negotiating the testing phase of play before Tea. However, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck in the second ball of 16th over to sent back Zakir. The left-handed batsman's attempted drive took a healthy edge and flew behind to Jaiswal at Gully. The 22-year-old reacted in a split second, diving low to his left to take a one-handed catch. 

    India scored 287/4 in the second innings to set a target of 515 runs for Bangladesh. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill stitched together a fifth-wicket partnership of 167 runs to take India to a commanding position in the first of the two-Test series. Both the batters scored centuries, with Pant making 109 off 128 balls, while Gill remained unbeaten on 119 from 176 deliveries. 

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh, while Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed picked up one wicket each at the second time of asking. Bangladesh's first inning folded for just 149 runs, giving away a lead of 227 to the hosts. Bumrah scalped four wickets for 50 runs, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets each. 

    India scored 376 runs in the first innings thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's hundred and half-centuries from Jaiswal and Jadeja. Jaiswal made 56 runs off 118 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Ashwin came to the crease when India were struggling at 144/6, and the Chennai-born cricketer stitched together a record partnership of 199 runs with Jadeja. 

    Ashwin departed after a brilliant knock of 113 runs off 133 balls, smashing 11 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja scored 86 runs, including ten boundaries and two maximums. 

