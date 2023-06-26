Out-of-this-world moment! ICC launches ODI World Cup 2023 trophy into stratosphere - WATCH

ICC on Monday launched the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in spectacular fashion, with the Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the major event in India later this year, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 was on Monday been launched on a massive scale, providing fans with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with the prized trophy. The Trophy was launched into space at a height of 120,000 feet to kick off the Tour, and it then descended spectacularly to land in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

This was made possible after the trophy was fastened to a specially made stratospheric balloon and some breathtaking images of the trophy perched on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere were acquired by 4K cameras.

The 2023 Trophy Tour will be by far the largest, allowing fans the chance to interact with the prized trophy in numerous nations and towns throughout the world.

According to an ICC statement, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will visit 18 nations starting on June 27. These nations include Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United States, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host nation India.

Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the Trophy Tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ever," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

"This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe," he added.

"Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport," he said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added, "Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket."

"As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket's greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country," Shah added.

The Trophy Tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.