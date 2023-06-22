ODI World Cup 2023: New floodlights to be installed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium for grand event

The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most well-known and iconic cricket venues, underwent renovations prior to hosting the nation's previous 50-over World Cup in 2011.

A new set of LED floodlights and renovated hospitality boxes are about to be installed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium in preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated for this year's October–November. At the renowned venue, a semi-final will take place in addition to the India game. The Wankhede Stadium is one of the five locations the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen for repair and improvement work before the World Cup, which will begin in a little more than three months.

While the Indian board has not yet begun the project, the goal of calling for bids to replace the floodlights is to make sure that such significant undertakings are done without difficulty and are not put off until a later date.

The Wankhede Stadium, home to the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians, held seven league games during IPL 2023 before work on renovating the outfield commenced right after the league round of the IPL ended.

"Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document," the Mumbai Cricket Association said on its website along with other necessary details.

The MCA has also issued an invitation for applications for the stadium's hospitality boxes to be renovated. Additionally, a few other choices might be made on June 30 during the MCA's apex council meeting in this location.

"Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria," said another release on their website.

The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most well-known and iconic cricket venues, underwent renovations prior to hosting the nation's previous 50-over World Cup in 2011, which occurred 12 years ago. India defeated Sri Lanka in the championship match in April 2011 to break their 28-year title drought. It was also their final World Cup victory in either of the two white-ball competitions.