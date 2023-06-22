Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: New floodlights to be installed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium for grand event

    The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most well-known and iconic cricket venues, underwent renovations prior to hosting the nation's previous 50-over World Cup in 2011.

    ODI World Cup 2023: New floodlights to be installed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium for grand event snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    A new set of LED floodlights and renovated hospitality boxes are about to be installed at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium in preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated for this year's October–November. At the renowned venue, a semi-final will take place in addition to the India game. The Wankhede Stadium is one of the five locations the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen for repair and improvement work before the World Cup, which will begin in a little more than three months.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games

    While the Indian board has not yet begun the project, the goal of calling for bids to replace the floodlights is to make sure that such significant undertakings are done without difficulty and are not put off until a later date.

    The Wankhede Stadium, home to the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians, held seven league games during IPL 2023 before work on renovating the outfield commenced right after the league round of the IPL ended.

    "Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document," the Mumbai Cricket Association said on its website along with other necessary details.

    The MCA has also issued an invitation for applications for the stadium's hospitality boxes to be renovated. Additionally, a few other choices might be made on June 30 during the MCA's apex council meeting in this location.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru

    "Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria," said another release on their website.

    The Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most well-known and iconic cricket venues, underwent renovations prior to hosting the nation's previous 50-over World Cup in 2011, which occurred 12 years ago. India defeated Sri Lanka in the championship match in April 2011 to break their 28-year title drought. It was also their final World Cup victory in either of the two white-ball competitions.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller osf

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss osf

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games

    Ashes 2023: ICC penalises England and Australia for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test; docks WTC points osf

    Ashes 2023: ICC penalises England and Australia for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test; docks WTC points

    MS Dhoni's determination and commitment shine through amidst knee injury osf

    CSK CEO lauds MS Dhoni's commitment and leadership during IPL 2023 despite knee injury

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House

    Aloo Tikki to French Fries: 7 Potato snacks in Monsoons vma

    Aloo Tikki to French Fries: 7 Potato snacks in Monsoons

    Kantara Prequel Rishab Shetty takes on new challenges explores hometown for inspiration check out DETAILS (MAH)

    Kantara Prequel: Rishab Shetty takes on new challenges; explores hometown for inspiration, check out DETAILS

    football saff championship india vs pakistan At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him a crowd puller snt

    At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him an unstoppable crowd puller?

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon