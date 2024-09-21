'Arrey idhar aayega ek, bhai': Rishabh Pant helping Bangladesh skipper set field delights fans (WATCH)

In a light-hearted moment during the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rishabh Pant showcased not only his batting prowess but also his jovial spirit on the field.

In a light-hearted moment during the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rishabh Pant showcased not only his batting prowess but also his jovial spirit on the field. On Day 3, while the action intensified, Pant found himself in a unique position of assisting the opposing captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, with field placements, leading to some amusing exchanges.

As India resumed play on Saturday, at a solid 81/3, Pant and Shubman Gill quickly accelerated the scoring. The duo's aggressive batting was instrumental, especially in the latter stages of the session, as they aimed to build a formidable lead. Observing Shanto's struggle to position his fielders effectively, Pant took the initiative to suggest a tactical adjustment.

“Arrey idhar ayega ek. Idhar kam fielder hai (Hey, put a fielder here. There aren't many fielders here),” Pant animatedly pointed towards the leg side, encouraging Shanto to place a fielder at mid-wicket. In a rare display of sportsmanship, the Bangladesh captain listened to Pant's advice, leading to a light-hearted moment amidst the competitive atmosphere.

This camaraderie on the field not only drew laughter from spectators but also showcased Pant's playful side, contrasting with the intensity of the match. The incident reflects the spirit of cricket, where players can share a laugh and help each other out, even while competing fiercely.

As for the match, Pant made a spectacular return to Test cricket after a 634-day hiatus due to a serious car accident in December 2022. He marked his comeback with a stunning century, scoring 109 runs off 128 balls, which included 13 fours and 4 sixes. This achievement brought him level with the legendary MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, further cementing his place in the record books.

Shubman Gill also shone brightly, reaching his fifth Test century and remaining not out at 119 as India declared their second innings at 287 for four. With this declaration, India set a daunting target of 515 runs for Bangladesh to chase, further underlining their dominance in the match.

Bangladesh, who had been bundled out for just 149 runs in their first innings, faced a tough challenge ahead, especially with the kind of form India displayed in the second innings. The match has so far seen a remarkable 17 wickets fall in just two days of play, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Test cricket.

As fans eagerly await the remainder of the match, the humorous exchange between Pant and Shanto will surely be remembered as one of the lighter moments, reminding everyone that even in fierce competition, there’s always room for a good laugh.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Rishabh Pant helping Bangladesh set field in the first Test:

