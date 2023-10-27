Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan

    The last match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai has come to a conclusion. It was an eventful match that saw a thrilling end which was also the case in the previous fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well.

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam got lucky with winning the toss as it was a crucial toss. He elected to bat first but the men in green hadn't gotten a strong start against the Proteas. Abdullah Shafique was out for just nine runs while Imam Ul Haq was out for 12 runs. Marco Jansen provided the quick double blow to Pakistan. 

    Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put up a 48-run stand for the third wicket. The Pakistan captain hit another 50 but got dismissed in the next few minutes. Even Mohammed Rizwan didn't stay for any longer as Gerald Coetzee bowled a beauty.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan gave the right amount of momentum in the last phase with an 84-run partnership that took the men in green to a total of 270 runs. Pakistan was all out for 270 in 46.3 overs as Saud Shakeel hit 52 runs and Shadab Khan hit 43 runs.

    Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets by giving away 60 runs in 10 overs and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets by giving away 43 runs. South Africa had a balanced start in the second inning after Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma scored 20+ runs.

    Though both failed to turn the start into a big inning. Rassie van der Dussen was unfairly missed after a mishap from the DRS decision. The top order and middle order of South Africa flopped as Aiden Markram stood tall till the end leading the chase. However, he was gone for 91 runs as Usama Mir got a key breakthrough. South Africa had enough overs to chase the total and they did it in a thrilling style. Keshav Maharaj proved to be the hero as South Africa won the match by just one wicket.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir prana pratishtha: Devotees will not be allowed to enter without Aadhar card; know guidelines snt

    Ram Mandir's prana pratishtha: Aadhar card a MUST to attend ceremony on Jan 22; know guidelines

    football Manuel Neuer set for remarkable comeback after year-long injury break osf

    Manuel Neuer set for remarkable comeback after year-long injury break

    cricket Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star osf

    Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon