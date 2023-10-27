ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan

The last match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai has come to a conclusion. It was an eventful match that saw a thrilling end which was also the case in the previous fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got lucky with winning the toss as it was a crucial toss. He elected to bat first but the men in green hadn't gotten a strong start against the Proteas. Abdullah Shafique was out for just nine runs while Imam Ul Haq was out for 12 runs. Marco Jansen provided the quick double blow to Pakistan.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put up a 48-run stand for the third wicket. The Pakistan captain hit another 50 but got dismissed in the next few minutes. Even Mohammed Rizwan didn't stay for any longer as Gerald Coetzee bowled a beauty.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan gave the right amount of momentum in the last phase with an 84-run partnership that took the men in green to a total of 270 runs. Pakistan was all out for 270 in 46.3 overs as Saud Shakeel hit 52 runs and Shadab Khan hit 43 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets by giving away 60 runs in 10 overs and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets by giving away 43 runs. South Africa had a balanced start in the second inning after Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma scored 20+ runs.

Though both failed to turn the start into a big inning. Rassie van der Dussen was unfairly missed after a mishap from the DRS decision. The top order and middle order of South Africa flopped as Aiden Markram stood tall till the end leading the chase. However, he was gone for 91 runs as Usama Mir got a key breakthrough. South Africa had enough overs to chase the total and they did it in a thrilling style. Keshav Maharaj proved to be the hero as South Africa won the match by just one wicket.