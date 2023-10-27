ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh and Netherlands have a bright chance on Saturday to mark their second and most probably their last win of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Bangla Tigers are expected to do well as they are more wary of the conditions.

Eden Gardens is all set to host the Bangladesh vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Both the teams have had an underwhelming World Cup so far with little success against opposition. They now have little chance to go further in the tournament.

The Netherlands marked a remarkable victory against the Proteas. It was expected that the team would pick up their performance in further matches after the motivating victory. However, nothing of the sort has happened as the Dutch were crushed by the Aussies.

Bangladesh was successful in their first ODI World Cup 2023 match by defeating Afghanistan. However, after that initial victory, nothing has gone right for the Bangla Tigers. They have gone on to lose four matches in a row which has led them towards the bottom position in the points table.

Probable XI: Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Team News

Shakib Al Hasan returned to the first team after a short injury spell. Both the teams have rarely put out any strong performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. Despite that, little to no changes can be expected in the starting teams as Bangladesh and Netherlands are already playing their strongest playing XI.

Fantasy XI

Wicket-Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan

All-Rounders: Bas de Leede, Mehidy Hasan, Colin Ackermann and Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

Pitch Conditions

Cricket is back in Eden Gardens which is considered an important venue in the sport. The surface at the Eden Gardens is considered one of the best to bat on. A high-scoring match could be expected between Bangladesh and Netherlands on Saturday.

Weather Report

No rain is expected in Kolkata on Saturday as clear conditions will prevail in the West Bengal capital city. The maximum temperature is expected at 32°C while the minimum temperature is expected at 22°C. The dew factor will play a key role in the fixture.