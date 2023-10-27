Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Bangladesh and Netherlands have a bright chance on Saturday to mark their second and most probably their last win of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Bangla Tigers are expected to do well as they are more wary of the conditions.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    Eden Gardens is all set to host the Bangladesh vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Both the teams have had an underwhelming World Cup so far with little success against opposition. They now have little chance to go further in the tournament. 

    The Netherlands marked a remarkable victory against the Proteas. It was expected that the team would pick up their performance in further matches after the motivating victory. However, nothing of the sort has happened as the Dutch were crushed by the Aussies.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    Bangladesh was successful in their first ODI World Cup 2023 match by defeating Afghanistan. However, after that initial victory, nothing has gone right for the Bangla Tigers. They have gone on to lose four matches in a row which has led them towards the bottom position in the points table.

    Probable XI: Bangladesh vs Netherlands

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

    Team News

    Shakib Al Hasan returned to the first team after a short injury spell. Both the teams have rarely put out any strong performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. Despite that, little to no changes can be expected in the starting teams as Bangladesh and Netherlands are already playing their strongest playing XI. 

    Fantasy XI

    Wicket-Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

    Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan

    All-Rounders: Bas de Leede, Mehidy Hasan, Colin Ackermann and Mahmudullah

    Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

    Captain: Mahmudullah

    Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

    Pitch Conditions

    Cricket is back in Eden Gardens which is considered an important venue in the sport. The surface at the Eden Gardens is considered one of the best to bat on. A high-scoring match could be expected between Bangladesh and Netherlands on Saturday.

    Weather Report

    No rain is expected in Kolkata on Saturday as clear conditions will prevail in the West Bengal capital city. The maximum temperature is expected at 32°C while the minimum temperature is expected at 22°C. The dew factor will play a key role in the fixture. 

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 7:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Recent Stories

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon