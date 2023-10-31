Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots

    South Africa will look to solidify their stand in the upper position of the points table. While for New Zealand, this will be a must-win game because Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are nearing entering the top four spots.

    New Zealand and South Africa are sitting comfortably in their respective Top four spots since the beginning of the ODI World Cup 2023. However, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are knocking on the doors which is putting additional pressure on South Africa and New Zealand. 

     

    It will be of utmost importance for both the teams to gain the two points in the store especially New Zealand after their loss against Australia. The Kiwis will feel more threatened at the rise of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the points table with just a couple of ODI World Cup 2023 matches to go.

    Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan legend Wasim Akram settles debate once and for all (WATCH)

    New Zealand came close to gaining a win in the Trans-Tasman derby. However, they couldn't seal the game in the final moments as Australia won the match by 5 runs. Rachin Ravindra has shown his capabilities and potential in this World Cup.

    Whenever Kane Williamson has been absent from the starting 11, Rachin Ravindra has delivered at the number 3 position and proved his worth. With Kane Williamson available for the game on Wednesday, New Zealand management should not change the batting position of Rachin Ravindra which would destabilize the momentum.

    South Africa also had a close game like New Zealand on Friday. Keshav Maharaj hit the winning run when everyone expected Pakistan to win the game. The Proteas' batting lineup has been their strength in this World Cup but on Friday against Pakistan, the batting lineup looked fragile.

    Kagiso Rabada could make a comeback after missing the Pakistan game. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium surface has not been the usual flat track. Bowlers have also gotten help from the surface as seen in the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match recently.

    Predicted XI

    New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
