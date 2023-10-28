Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: England look to ruin India's party in Lucknow, last chance for a comeback

    The England side has the last chance to stay alive in the ODI World Cup 2023 and defend their title. But, breaking an unbeaten streak of India will be no easy task at the Ekana Stadium. 

    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    The English team will be aiming to ruin the winning streak of the unbeaten Indian side on Sunday. The men in blue have won all their five matches so far in the ODI World Cup 2023 while England has managed just one win in 5 games so far.

    England convincingly beat India when both teams met each other in the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the roles have changed in the ODI World Cup 2023 as India is the hosting team while England is the visiting team. India will be vouching for vengeance against the Jos Buttler-led side. 

    England has played below-par cricket in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far which is concerning for the management. They have the last chance to stay alive in the tournament and defend their title which was won through boundary count in the 2019 ODI World Cup. There is simply the absence of will in the team.

    The men in blue have been nothing less than a dominant force in the World Cup. They have been ruthless across all the three departments in the game. They showed a mettle against New Zealand in their previous game and came back to win the match through an incredible chase.

    Hardik Pandya is still out for the Indian cricket team due to an injury. He could be out for another week. In such a scenario, India could go with the same team for the England game. Mohammed Shami could continue in his position as the batting lineup is well-jelled. England could make a couple of changes to see if they can muster a result.

    Predicted XI

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

    England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
