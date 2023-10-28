Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash

    KL Rahul, the Indian cricket team's star batsman, shares an important update regarding all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness status ahead of the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow.

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    Indian cricketer KL Rahul delivered a significant update on the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in anticipation of India's upcoming match against England in the Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in Lucknow on Sunday. Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh, subsequently sidelining him from the game against New Zealand. Speaking during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Rahul lamented the absence of Pandya, emphasising his vital role within the team and acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his injury.

    “Hardik has been a very important member of the team, and he plays a crucial role. His absence is certainly a significant loss for the team. It's an unfortunate situation,” remarked Rahul.

    Rahul also expressed confidence in Suryakumar Yadav, who is set to step in for Hardik Pandya in the upcoming match. He noted that this presents an opportunity for the explosive batsman to showcase his abilities on the global stage. Suryakumar recently joined the team for the New Zealand game but faced difficulty in posting a substantial score.

    “We have to deal with the current situation, and as of now, Hardik is unavailable for this game. Suryakumar will likely get his chance, and we are well aware of his capabilities. Our confidence is in Surya until Hardik returns,” Rahul added.

    India has consistently batted second in all five matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 thus far, maintaining an undefeated record. Nevertheless, Rahul emphasized the importance of batting first, particularly in preparation for the upcoming knockout stages.

    "It'll be a fantastic opportunity if we have the chance to bat first before the next stage. In the next four games, if we have the opportunity to bat first, it will be a valuable challenge to assess our ability to control the innings. It has been quite some time since we've had the chance to set a target,” noted Rahul.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH) osf

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper osf

    Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper

    Sunday Delight: 7 simple steps to bake oven-free homemade pizza SHG EAI

    Sunday Delight: 7 simple steps to bake oven-free homemade pizza

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    Football ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways osf

    ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India acquires Wistron India operations gcw

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India, acquires Wistron's India operations

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon