ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash

Indian cricketer KL Rahul delivered a significant update on the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in anticipation of India's upcoming match against England in the Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in Lucknow on Sunday. Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh, subsequently sidelining him from the game against New Zealand. Speaking during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Rahul lamented the absence of Pandya, emphasising his vital role within the team and acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his injury.

“Hardik has been a very important member of the team, and he plays a crucial role. His absence is certainly a significant loss for the team. It's an unfortunate situation,” remarked Rahul.

Rahul also expressed confidence in Suryakumar Yadav, who is set to step in for Hardik Pandya in the upcoming match. He noted that this presents an opportunity for the explosive batsman to showcase his abilities on the global stage. Suryakumar recently joined the team for the New Zealand game but faced difficulty in posting a substantial score.

“We have to deal with the current situation, and as of now, Hardik is unavailable for this game. Suryakumar will likely get his chance, and we are well aware of his capabilities. Our confidence is in Surya until Hardik returns,” Rahul added.

India has consistently batted second in all five matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 thus far, maintaining an undefeated record. Nevertheless, Rahul emphasized the importance of batting first, particularly in preparation for the upcoming knockout stages.

"It'll be a fantastic opportunity if we have the chance to bat first before the next stage. In the next four games, if we have the opportunity to bat first, it will be a valuable challenge to assess our ability to control the innings. It has been quite some time since we've had the chance to set a target,” noted Rahul.

