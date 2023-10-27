Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    Pakistan put up a brave face against the South African bowlers in the end thanks to their lower order. The top order of the men in green failed once again to live up to the expectations. But thanks to the lower order, Pakistan put up a competitive score.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Pakistan started the ODI World Cup 2023 game on poor terms against South Africa after winning the toss and batting first at the Cheapauk Stadium. South African bowlers had an edge against Pakistan due to the poor start of the Babar Azam-led team in the power play overs. 

    Abdullah Shafique was the first one to get back into the dressing room after scoring 9 runs. Marco Jansen struck once again as he dismissed Imam Ul Haq for 12 runs. This was an ideal start for the Proteas under the harsh heat conditions in Chennai. Pakistan failed to take advantage of this even after winning the toss.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan had a small 48-run partnership going which brought some stability into the collapsing situation. Babar Azam scored 50 runs as he got out right after accomplishing personal achievement. Mohammed Rizwan managed to put up 31 runs as Gerald Coetzee dismissed him.

    The story of the batting collapse continued for Pakistan as they lost wickets one after the other. However, the lower-order batters came to the rescue of the Pakistan cricket team. Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan had a crucial partnership in the middle as both added 84 runs. 

    Saud Shakeel scored 52 runs from 52 balls while Shadab Khan managed to put up 43 runs from 36 balls. It was an eventful batting from the lower order which took Pakistan to a competitive total of 270 runs in 46.4 overs. If the batters could have stayed longer, a 300+ score couldn't have been ruled out.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon