ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch

Bangladesh's bowlers' fine display from the bowl has restricted the Netherlands to a below-average score at the Eden Gardens in the first inning. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed picked two wickets each in the ODI World Cup 2023 game.

The struggle for the Netherlands cricket team has continued in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they have been restricted to a lower score by the Bangladesh bowlers. Eden Gardens has a fine batting surface and such a low total will not keep them in the game today.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bat first. Vikramjit Singh's poor form continued in the ODI World Cup 2023. He has barely made any runs throughout the World Cup which has caused disbalance in the top order. Taskin Ahmed dismissed him for three runs.

Max O'Dowd was out in the next over for a duck thanks to Shoriful Islam. The wickets kept falling in bulk as the Netherlands had another tough power play. Shakib Al Hasan picked his first wicket of the day by dismissing Colin Ackermann for 15 runs.

The poor display continued from the Dutch as they lost half of their team for just 107 runs. Amidst the poor outing, Wesley Barresi went on to score 41 runs off 41 balls. While Scott Edwards led from the front by setting an example and scoring 68 runs. The lower order of the Netherlands continued important runs.

Sybrand Engelbrecht managed to hit 35 runs from 61 balls with a strike rate of 57.38. The tailenders also added some runs in the end which took the total to more than 200 runs. The Netherlands was all out for 229 runs in 49.5 overs.