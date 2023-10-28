Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Aussies' top order proved his mettle once again by scoring the majority of the runs for its side. Travis Head hit a whirlwind century on his World Cup debut creating a new record. New Zealand is also steadily moving towards the chase.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    The high-octane clash between New Zealand and Australia is proving to be a high scorer on the beautiful Dharamshala Stadium. New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Dharamshala pitch didn't offer too much for the bowlers as the batters scored runs at ease. 

    Australia again had a perfect start to their game as David Warner and Travis Head played exceedingly well. Travis Head after recovering from injury was brought straight into the starting 11 replacing Marcus Stoinis in the Australian team. He started from where he felt for the Aussies.

    David Warner and Travis Head neutralized the new ball threat presented by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Rather, Lockie Ferguson went very expensive as he conceded 38 runs in 3 overs with an economy rate of 12.67. David Warner and Travis Head put up a 175-run stand for the first wicket.

    David Warner was out against Glenn Phillips after scoring 81 runs from 65 balls. Travis Head played attacking shots to exert pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. The trick worked as Travis Head hit the fastest century for a debutant in World Cup history. Glenn Phillips proved to be the golden arm once again dismissing Travis Head for 109 runs.

    The Aussies also managed to finish things well thanks to Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. Australia posted 388 runs. New Zealand has also had a strong start to the chase. Devon Conway and Will Young added 61 runs for the first wicket. Devon Conway was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 28 runs.

    Josh Hazlewood struck once again by removing Will Young for 32 runs from 37 balls. New Zealand all of a sudden lost momentum into the chase but Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell stayed at the crease and built a long partnership.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
