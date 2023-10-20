Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan

    Captain Jos Buttler reflects on England's recovery following their unexpected loss to Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Captain Jos Buttler asserted that England has moved forward from the defeat to Afghanistan, stating that the defending champions engaged in productive discussions following their unexpected loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The defeat came as a shock, given England's extensive batting lineup. Midway through the match, a target of 285 didn't seem daunting. However, Buttler and his team faltered, managing only 215 runs and suffering their second defeat in three matches.

    "We took a few days to reflect on the loss and have now shifted our focus. We had valuable discussions, and the team's energy and determination during our practice sessions were exceptionally high," Buttler told the media at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of England's training session.

    In a bid to defend their World Cup title, England brought back their iconic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had come out of retirement. Unfortunately, Stokes has missed all three matches due to fitness issues. Although Stokes displayed high intensity in his recent training sessions, Buttler refrained from making any firm commitments regarding his participation.

    "I have a multitude of options within the squad, and it's always a challenging task to determine the right balance, considering the specific venue and conditions. It's been an excellent opportunity to assess the pitch today and gather more information," replied Buttler. "Ben had a really impressive training session last night. It's great to have him back. He not only adds value on the field but also contributes with his leadership skills, making him a valuable asset."

    Just like England, South Africa faced an upset in their previous match against the Netherlands, which surprised Buttler. He acknowledged the balanced all-round strength of the Proteas and commended the Netherlands for their outstanding performance.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    "Yes, it was surprising. You're always taken aback when such upsets occur. I have no intention to disrespect the Netherlands; they played a remarkable game and deserved the victory. You must credit the opposition in such cases," Buttler remarked. "On the day, South Africa would have been the favorites according to bookmakers. That's the beauty of sports—it produces these unexpected results. Everyone competes on a level playing field, and you must give credit to the opposition."

    Buttler expressed admiration for South Africa's performance in the ongoing quadrennial event, highlighting their strong top six batters and pace-bowling prowess. He anticipated an exciting clash with both teams having formidable pace attacks.

    "They've been consistently playing exceptional cricket. Their top six is formidable, and their pace bowlers are a notable strength," Buttler stated. "Both teams have a liking for pace in their bowling attack, which should make for an enthralling contest. South Africa is a formidable team, and we expect a tough challenge in what promises to be a fantastic game," said the English skipper, who aims to secure his second world title.

    Buttler, one of the top batters in the Indian Premier League, has been batting in the middle order for the England lineup despite his successful history as an opener. He clarified that he has no plans to open for England and looks forward to playing at the Wankhede Stadium, a ground that holds fond memories for him.

    Also Read: Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH) snt

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Poor fielding costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner, Marsh rip off bowlers

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    Recent Stories

    Explained Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Explained: Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Vada Pav to Puran Poli: 6 popular street foods in Pune vma eai

    Vada Pav to Puran Poli: 6 popular street foods in Pune

    5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink RKK

    5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH) snt

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    7 benefits of cold water showers for skin and hair gcw eai

    7 benefits of cold water showers for skin and hair

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon