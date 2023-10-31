Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan still in race for semi-final spot, how can they ensure their qualification?

    Afghanistan has one of the brightest chances to make it into the semi-final stages of the ODI World Cup 2023. However, a lot also depends on the other results mainly of New Zealand and Australia's matches.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan still in race for semi-final spot, how can they ensure their qualification? avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Afghanistan has done brilliantly in the past few matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 to stay in the mix for the semi-final spot. The South Asian team is sitting at the 5th position of the points table with 6 points in 6 games and a net run rate of -0.718.

    The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team put up a fine display to win against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The previous two games have shown the upward trajectory of Afghanistan cricket. Moreover, both the games won by Afghanistan were in a dominating fashion with a thumping authority on them.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures

    Afghanistan has remained in the mix for the semi-final qualification with the crucial performances. However, the road is not as simple as it seems to get into the top four spots in the points table. Currently, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia are placed in the chronological order.

    Afghanistan Qualification Scenario

    The Afghanistan cricket team has three ODI World Cup 2023 matches to be played. They will face the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa respectively in the upcoming days. Afghanistan will need to win all their next three games which will take them to 12 points.

    If either New Zealand or Australia goes on to lose two of their remaining three games then Afghanistan will qualify for the semi-finals with 12 points. This is the most probable scenario for the Afghanistan cricket team's semi-final qualification dream. 

    There is also another way for the Afghanistan team but that is more tricky. If Afghanistan manages to lose against South Africa and Australia and only manages to win against the Netherlands, it will finish at 8 points. In such a case, Afghanistan will need the following match results.

    PAK vs BAN - BAN
    NZ vs SA - SA
    IND vs SL - IND
    NED vs AFG - AFG
    NZ vs PAK - PAK
    ENG vs AUS - AUS
    IND vs SA - IND/SA
    BAN vs SL - BAN
    AUS vs AFG - AUS
    ENG vs NED - ENG
    NZ vs SL - SL
    SA vs AFG - SA
    AUS vs BAN - AUS
    ENG vs PAK - ENG
    IND vs NED - IND

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's semi-final qualification equations explained, men in blue could still not qualify avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's semi-final qualification equations explained, Men in Blue could still not qualify

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots

    Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan legend Wasim Akram settles debate once and for all (WATCH) snt

    Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan legend Wasim Akram settles debate once and for all (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott sets new target for team after win over Sri Lanka snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott sets new target for team after win over Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Israel-Hamas war: Bipasha Basu shares heart-shattering post on current state of Palestine (Photo) RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Bipasha Basu shares heart-shattering post on current state of Palestine (Photo)

    Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read SHG

    'Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read

    Noida Retired IAS officer woman get into heated dispute over allowing dog in lift WATCH gcw

    Noida: Retired IAS officer, woman get into heated dispute over allowing dog in lift (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures

    French police open fire at woman who threatened to blow up a train station in Paris (WATCH) snt

    French police open fire at woman who threatened to blow up a train station in Paris (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon