    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures

    Shreyas Iyer has been working hard on tackling his weakness ie, short balls in the nets. The Indian batsman was dismissed through a short ball once again on Sunday as Chris Woakes laid out an easy plan to get him out for cheap. 

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Indian batter Shreyas Iyer participated in the optional training session on Tuesday ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 game against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill gave a skip to the optional training session at the Wankhede Stadium. 

    Shreyas Iyer has been struggling with short balls since his international cricket career began. Bowlers now and then have been exploiting this weakness of Iyer by trapping him with short balls. The Indian international was dismissed by Chris Woakes in a similar style on Sunday which has raised questions on Iyer's place in the team.

    Not only has Shreyas Iyer looked more vulnerable while facing short balls but even his scores in the ODI World Cup 2023 haven't been that impressive. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli who bat higher than him in the batting lineup have more runs than Shreyas Iyer in the tournament.

    For a batter at the number 4 position in the Indian batting lineup, Shreyas Iyer hasn't done justice so far. However, the Indian player is keen to work on his weaknesses as learned by our sources. Shreyas Iyer participated in Tuesday's optional net practice session focusing primarily on short balls.

    Shreyas Iyer handled the majority of the short balls well in the nets. He hit them for either a six or a boundary through a pull shot. Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathore, and Paras Mhambrey were also present to guide Shreyas Iyer. They were also involved in the throwdown to Shreyas Iyer in the nets.

    Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur also practiced batting on Tuesday at the optional training session. Shubman Gill despite struggling in the last few games decided to give a skip to the Tuesday session.

