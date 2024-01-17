Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan

    New Zealand clinched a decisive victory in the T20 series against Pakistan, winning with two games in hand. The triumph was fueled by Finn Allen's exceptional performance as the opener, where he set a new record with an innings of 137 runs off 62 balls at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday.

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    In a commanding T20 series victory, New Zealand outplayed Pakistan with two games to spare, thanks to opener Finn Allen's record-breaking innings of 137 runs off 62 balls at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday. The Black Caps, batting in the third match of the five-game series, amassed a formidable total of 224 for seven, ultimately securing a 45-run win by limiting Pakistan to 179 for seven.

    Following his explosive 74 off 21 balls in the previous game, Finn Allen's swashbuckling performance paved the way for New Zealand's dominance. Allen's whirlwind innings saw him smashing 16 sixes and five fours, surpassing Brendon McCullum's record to secure the highest score by a New Zealander in a T20 international. Notably, his remarkable feat also matched the world record of 16 sixes in an innings, a record held by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

    During the opener's aggressive onslaught, a standout moment occurred in an extraordinary over against Haris Rauf, where he accumulated 27 runs through three sixes, two fours, and a single. Rauf concluded his four overs with a total of 60 runs conceded. Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi also encountered difficulties, conceding 44 and 43 runs respectively.

    Following the early dismissal of Devon Conway for seven, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert forged a robust partnership of 125 for the second wicket. Seifert played a crucial supporting role to ensure the hard-hitting Allen remained on strike. Allen's aggressive power-hitting was so relentless that the umpires found it necessary to replace the ball three times during his innings. In the 18th over, Zaman Khan ultimately dismissed the tenacious Allen with an off-cutter, earning applause from the bowler as Allen left the field.

    Also read: NZ vs PAK: Cameraman, who went viral after Mitchell's six and Babar's reaction in 2nd T20I, receives new gear

    Pakistan's pursuit failed to gather momentum, and even with Babar Azam's leading score of 58 off 37 deliveries, they couldn't maintain the required run rate. The visitors reached 95 for two in the 11th over, but a succession of wickets disrupted their chase, losing four for a mere 39 runs. Mohammad Nawaz's late cameo of 28 off 15 proved insufficient to change the outcome.

    With the series already secured, the forthcoming two matches in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday offer both teams a chance to refine their strategies and exhibit their T20 skills. New Zealand looks to extend their dominant performance, while Pakistan aims for a comeback to restore pride in the concluding matches.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam's reaction after Daryl Mitchell's six hits camera goes viral (WATCH) snt

    NZ vs PAK: Cameraman, who went viral after Mitchell's six and Babar's reaction in 2nd T20I, receives new gear

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan

    cricket Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja osf

    Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja

    Recent Stories

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking rkn

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Ram Mandir: Jr NTR to Prabhas to Nandamuri Balakrishna-11 actors who played Lord Ram on screen RBA

    Ram Mandir: 11 actors who played Lord Ram on screen

    Explained Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Explained: Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Ram mandir: Which states have declared holiday on January 22? RKK

    Ram mandir: Which states have declared holiday on January 22?

    Viral Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Viral: Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon