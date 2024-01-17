NZ vs PAK: Cameraman, who went viral after Mitchell's six and Babar's reaction in 2nd T20I, receives new gear

After his camera bore the brunt of a powerful shot in the last match, the resilient cameraman not only received a new camera for Wednesday's third T20 clash between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dunedin, but also took proactive measures, donning a new white helmet to shield himself from potential ball collisions.

In the fast-paced and exhilarating world of cricket, unexpected moments often unfold, leaving a lasting impact on players and spectators alike. The recent incident involving a cameraman during the second T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan held on January 14 in Hamilton is a testament to the unpredictability and camaraderie that defines the sport. After his camera bore the brunt of a powerful shot in the last match, the resilient cameraman not only received a new camera for Wednesday's third T20 clash in Dunedin, but also took proactive measures, donning a new white helmet to shield himself from potential ball collisions.

Also read: Sumit Nagal creates history at Australian Open 2024: Did you know Virat Kohli saved tennis star's career?

During the 11th over of New Zealand's innings in their second T20 clash against Pakistan, Daryl Mitchell's mighty six collided with a camera placed strategically across the boundary line, echoing a mishap from the previous match. The damaged camera became a focal point of attention, drawing not only sympathy but also an unexpected display of sportsmanship from Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, who ran to check on the equipment.

Also read: When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

In a joyful turn of events, the resilient cameraman, whose equipment suffered in the line of duty, received a brand new camera. This act of redemption not only rectified the damage but symbolized the unwavering spirit and support extended within the cricketing community. Equipped with a new camera, the cameraman was ready to capture the dynamic moments of the game once again.

Recognizing the risks involved in capturing the action from the boundary, the cameraman took additional measures to ensure his safety. Today, he stepped onto the field with a new white helmet, signaling a commitment to safeguarding himself from potential ball impacts. This proactive approach highlights the dedication and resilience that define the unsung heroes behind the scenes of every cricket match.

The cricketing community, including players, fans, and commentators, acknowledged the cameraman's resilience and the gesture of providing him with new equipment. The incident has become a talking point, not just for the on-field action but also for the off-field camaraderie and support that binds the cricketing fraternity.