Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni unveils the correct date of his retirement from international cricket, shedding light on the emotional journey that marked the end of his illustrious career.

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    MS Dhoni, widely regarded as India's greatest-ever captain, is the sole Indian captain to have triumphed in all three ICC tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He made his final appearance for the Indian cricket team in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 10, 2019. Although Dhoni officially announced his retirement on August 15, 2023, he has now revealed that he had actually made up his mind to step away from international cricket following India's loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, a match that spanned two days at Old Trafford.

    Dhoni expressed his emotions about the decision, stating, "It becomes challenging to manage your emotions when you've just lost a closely contested match. Personally, I had already made my decision that this was my final day playing cricket for India. I officially retired a year later, but in my mind, that day marked my retirement. We cricketers are provided with various types of equipment. So, each time I returned something to the trainer, he would say, 'No, you keep it.' Internally, I was thinking, 'How do I tell him I won't be needing or using it anymore?' I didn't want to announce it at that moment."

    After serving his country for 15 years, Dhoni shared that he had a lot on his mind after reaching this decision, stating, "You're consumed by emotion. The only thing you've done for the past 12-15 years is play cricket. Suddenly, there's no longer an opportunity to represent your country. Very few people are given that opportunity. Athletes, regardless of the sport they participate in, represent their nation. Whether it's the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, sportspersons have that privilege. After I left cricket, there was no way for me to do that anymore. I couldn't bring any more glory. All these thoughts were going through my mind."

    During the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Dhoni was poised for one last heroic finish but fell short, getting run out for 50. As he walked back to the dressing room with his head down, fans around the world understood that it marked the end of his illustrious career. Earlier this year, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title and is expected to lead the side in the next season as well.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years avv

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years

    Recent Stories

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon