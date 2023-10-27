Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    Allu Arjun extends warm birthday wishes to Australian cricketer David Warner, strengthening their celebrated friendship with heartfelt messages on social media.

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    On the occasion of David Warner's birthday, Allu Arjun extended his warm wishes to the Australian cricketer. Allu Arjun shared his birthday greetings for the renowned cricketer on his Instagram stories, joining the many well-wishers celebrating David Warner's special day. The National Award winner penned a heartfelt message, saying, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31. WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE…"

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    David Warner and Allu Arjun have a well-documented friendship, evident through their frequent social media exchanges. Earlier this year, David Warner created a buzz on the internet by wishing Allu Arjun a happy birthday, adding a touch of Pushpa style to his message. The cricketer posted a birthday wish for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor and mentioned that Allu Arjun was his daughter Isla's favourite. David Warner's message read, "Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline. Isla’s favourite #pushpa."

    Allu Arjun replied by sharing his own heartfelt birthday wishes for the beloved sports personality via social media. The sweet and friendly interactions between these two celebrated individuals on social platforms are undoubtedly a delight for their fans.

    Australia will be taking on New Zealand in an all important World Cup battle on the 28th of October 2023. With David Warner is prime form, the Aussies will fancy their chances against the Kiwis.

    Australian Squad: 

    Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon